Slow starts damage UMass’ effort in 7-3 loss to Boston College

The No. 12 Massachusetts hockey team struggled to withstand fierce No. 18 Boston College scoring efforts out of both the first and second intermissions.

The Minutemen (7-5, 1-3 Hockey East) conceded a goal just over two minutes into the second period and gave up two more in the first one and a half minutes of the third period. All three Eagles’ (5-4-1, 3-2 HEA) goals collectively pushed UMass out of the contest.

“Not a great outing tonight,” head coach Greg Carvel said after the game. “We played into their hands. I think we played hard enough, but their rebound goals were indicative to that.”

The Minutemen entered the third period down a goal, and were still in the process of killing off the last minute and 30 seconds of a Justin Kerr tripping penalty.

About 40 seconds into the period, BC’s Lukas Gustafsson sent a rippling shot wide of Jackson Irving’s net. After a tussle for the puck, Bruins draft pick James Hagens grabbed it off the end boards for the Eagles and delivered a pinpoint centering pass to Ryan Conmy.

Conmy sniped a one-time shot off of the edge of Irving’s chest and into the net for BC’s fourth goal of the game.

After a couple more shots towards the UMass net, the Eagles were finding their feet again. Less than a minute later, Dean Letourneau skated right past a sprawling Jack Galanek and dished the puck in front of the net, where Will Traeger loomed.

Francesco Dell’Elce deflected the centering pass before Traeger could put a stick on it, but the puck dribbled towards a streaking Will Vote, who discharged it into the roof of the netting.

After both of the BC’s goals, which came just one minute and 33 seconds into the third period, the Minutemen found themselves down by three.

“I think we let [BC] go flying around tonight,” Carvel said. “We were a little out of sorts… We were just fortunate [to score], with the first goal going off of their defenseman.”

Earlier in the game, UMass was up 2-1 going into the second period, after two first-period efforts from Jack Musa and Galanek.

The Eagles enjoyed the first two minutes of the period distributing the puck around its own offensive zone without much Minutemen resistance. As UMass defenders got tired, BC found it easier to manufacture clear opportunities.

Just a little over two minutes into the second period, Eagle defenseman Aram Minnetian received the puck back at the point and progressed it to the opposite point for a wide-open Drew Fortescue.

Fortescue skated a few feet forward to assess his options, and then rocketed an ankle-level wrister past multiple Minutemen defenders, and eventually past Irving’s right pad into the back of the net.

After UMass rescued the lead at the end of the first period with Musa’s impressive goal, it gave it away minutes after the first intermission.

“They scored on our power play at the beginning of the second period, and I didn’t think there were any momentum changes in the game,” Carvel said. “I thought [BC] had it most of the game.”

Despite the first period going the way of UMass, BC began the game by sending shots towards Irving at a consistent rate. Prior to Galanek’s opening goal, the Eagles were outshooting the Minutemen 10-3 to start Friday night’s contest.

However, UMass had similar issues the week before with its start in its weekend-opener against Maine. It responded to that loss with a resounding 4-0 victory in the second matchup.

The Minutemen will hope to find the same answering performance for the second game against BC. On Saturday, Nov. 15, the Mullins Center will host a 7 p.m. puck drop, and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ezekiel Altman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @EzekielAltman