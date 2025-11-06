Sombr’s rise to fame is laced with controversy

This past year has been marked by success for 20-year-old Shane Boose, more commonly known by his stage name Sombr. The up-and-coming musician specializes in melancholy anthems about yearning and heartbreak, typically falling into the genres of alt-rock and pop.

His quick rise to fame, however, has not come without controversy. Sombr is facing industry plant allegations and has recently fallen under fire on social media for his behavior on stage.

In 2025 alone, three of Sombr’s songs have made the Billboard Hot 100, he attained over 1 billion Spotify streams on his song “back to friends” and he won a VMA for best alternative (where he also performed two of his hit songs). In addition, he performed on SNL on Nov. 8 and got a shout out from mega-star Taylor Swift, who said she enjoys listening to his music.

While all of these accomplishments are very exciting for the young star, Sombr’s sudden rise to fame has raised industry plant allegations amongst listeners. The term “industry plant” refers to a musician being pushed onto listeners by their record label. This forces an artist to be the next big star instead of getting there through hard work alone.

Sombr’s debut album, “I Barely Even Know Her,” was released by Warner Records mere months ago on Aug. 22, and critics feel Sombr’s sudden fame was too rushed to be natural.

Some believe that Sombr’s parents, Andy Boose and Bennah Serfaty, could have something to do with his newfound stardom. Boose is the founder of AAB Productions, which helps organize luxury events such as the Cannes gala. Meanwhile, Serfaty works for The Foundation for AIDS Research.

AAB Productions manages very high-profile charity dinners as well as booking performers for events. The company has worked with organizations like The Elton John AIDS Foundation and The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, meaning that the Boose family might have connections to big names in show business. These ties between Sombr’s father and well-known celebrities have fueled the industry plant and nepo baby allegations.

Additionally, on the Warner Records website to see which artists are represented by the label, the page opens immediately to a picture of Sombr. The label represents a lot of big names, such as Dua Lipa and Teddy Swims, so it is interesting that they chose to highlight Sombr so bluntly.

Sombr has denied the industry plant allegations, as well as accusations claiming his parents propelled his career as a musician. He has no intention of listening to these critics, as he says he understands that these sorts of accusations are the price of following your dreams.

Although industry plant allegations have been following Sombr for months, his recent tour has sparked more severe controversy. A concertgoer at Sombr’s Washington, D.C. show shared that the concert was one of the worst she had ever been to, and not for the reasons you might think. The TikTok video posted by @meganator__ largely took issue with Sombr’s behavior on stage and the majority tween crowd.

The 25-year-old TikTok user discusses her annoyance at the tweens running around the venue and the “brainrot” humor Sombr employed on stage. She claimed he made too many “niche meme references” that only the tweens understood. She also expressed distaste in a bit where Sombr invites fans on stage to call their toxic exes.

Beyond these critiques, @meganator__ went on to state how uncomfortable she felt about sexual comments Sombr made in front of the young audience. She explained how he asked the audience to “bark” for him and then called himself “daddy.”

This video has amassed millions of views on TikTok, warranting a response from the artist himself. In a TikTok on his official account (@sombr), the musician stated that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not expecting people younger than yourself to attend the concert is just a “skill issue.” He also stated that his online presence includes a lot of the humor he uses on stage, meaning that the jokes should be no surprise to the crowd.

Sombr goes on to explain that “every age, sex, sexuality, gender, race – everyone is welcome at my concerts, and I mean everyone.” His response mainly focused on defending his jokes and his fan base’s age range. He did not give a clear response to the complaints surrounding his sexual comments in front of the young audience.

It is difficult to say whether the internet’s current qualms with Sombr will last, or if TikTok will move on and find a different celebrity to cancel. The type of allegations Sombr has received are definitely not uncommon to those in the limelight.

For example, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has faced controversy over a raunchy album cover and her “Juno” positions on stage. Not everybody is happy about how many young fans frequent Carpenter’s explicit shows.

These types of controversies bring rise to a lot of questions about where an artist’s responsibilities fall. Is it the job of kids’ parents to not take their children to shows that are known to be raunchy? Should the artists change their music and brand to cater to the age of their audience?

The answer to all these questions may lie somewhere in the middle. It is within the artists’ rights to represent their art freely, which means some of what they do may not be appropriate for all audiences. Perhaps concerts should come with some sort of age recommendation the same way movies do, so that parents can decide what they want their children to see.

I personally think that Sombr has good music, and I do not think that using “brainrot” jokes is necessarily a harmful thing. However, that does not condone any potentially inappropriate behavior at his concerts in front of an audience of primarily young girls. Maybe this artist is simply better suited for audiences closer to his own age, but only time will tell if these behaviors are going to worsen.

