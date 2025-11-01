Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Special teams make the difference in Friday win for UMass hockey

Minutemen dominate on the man advantage and disadvantage against Cornell
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Ezekiel Altman, Collegian Staff
November 1, 2025

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team dominated the Cornell special teams units in the Big Red’s (0-1-0) 2025-26 season opener. The Minutemen (6-2-0, 0-1-0 Hockey East) were perfect on the power play with two goals, and slammed the door shut on all three of their opponents’ man advantages.

UMass came in tied for No. 9 in the country in power-play percentage, and continued its success in the vital portions of the game.

“The difference obviously was the special teams, and I thought both sides were exceptional and the difference in the game,” head coach Greg Carvel said.

The Big Red were firing on all cylinders for the first portion of the final period. In the first 11 minutes, Cornell outshot the Minutemen 7-2 and established a fantastic forecheck with crunch time looming.

Despite all of the Big Red’s success, a hooking penalty with 1:51 left sent their junior defenseman, George Fegaras, to the box, giving UMass a massive opportunity.

Cornell won the faceoff, but Jake Kraft’s clearance found the stick of Minuteman Francesco Dell’Elce in the slot, just in front of the blue line. Dell’Elce and his teammates quickly established the offensive zone.

Jenčko received the second pass of the man advantage, and fired a knee-high wrister towards Remington Keopple’s crowded net area. Waiting for the Slovakian’s shot was Václav Nestrašil, who neatly stuck his foot behind him to get the final tip and send a costume-filled Mullins Center into a frenzy. With the tally, Nestrašil collected his seventh goal of the year, assisted by Jenčko and Dell’Elce.

“Just a quick nice play,” Nestrašil said. “That was something we drew, to play it to [Jenčko] and it kind of worked out. Luckily I was net front, just a lucky tip and we got the goal. Everyone was happy.”

A perplexing finish to the game was coupled with a riveting start. Just 16 seconds after puck drop, Fegaras got whistled for an instant roughing penalty. UMass’ first man advantage took it a bit longer to establish an offensive threat.

A couple Big Red clears didn’t stop a hungry Minutemen special teams group. The second power play units came on for both teams, with Larry Keenan skating along the blue line.

He picked up the puck from Lukáš Klečka’s pass back to the point. The Red Wings prospect sent a laser-focused shot towards a sprawling Keopple, who made the save with his right blocker. Klečka was there for clean-up duty, though, and recovered the rebound.

The freshman forward took the puck on his backhand, around the right side of the Cornell crease, and snuck it past a discombobulated Keopple for the opening goal.

The Big Red earned their own man advantage with 14:38 left in the contest, after a holding from UMass freshman Justin Kerr.

Although Cornell established the offensive zone on multiple occasions, vital tips from Keenan on cross-ice passes caused the Big Red to sputter on their drives.

Cornell found one golden opportunity to take the lead over a minute into the power play. Caton Ryan fired a slap shot that Hrabal saved. The rebound rolled out front to a wide-open Jonathan Castagna, who fired away. Hrabal stuck his right blocker out to rob Castagna on the man advantage and prevent a third-period deficit for the Minutemen.

The words, “UMass is back to full strength,” rang around the Mullins Center on three different occasions, with the Big Red managing two shots on goal in their third period power play, and none in their first period 5-on-4 chance.

“We did a really good job on retrievals and denying entries,” Carvel said. “I don’t know how many shots they had in the three power plays, but it felt like we did a really good job denying them of getting the puck to the net. I really liked our forecheck and retrievals.”

Zeke Altman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @EzekielAltman

