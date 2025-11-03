Standout games from Ayanna Franks and Lilly Ferguson compliment a UMass win

With the freshly shaken off rust still on the court, the Massachusetts women’s basketball team raced out to the nearest ice cream store — ready to celebrate its first brutally earned win of the season.

Despite their miscommunications and turmoil, the Minutewomen (1-0) collected their first win of the season against Old Dominion in an undisciplined but determined showing. Ayanna Franks out hustled the Monarchs (0-1) in her first game for UMass.

“[Franks] was at the point of the three – two, and we just had to protect the paint, try and limit dribble penetration, and she was a big part of that,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “In the second half, she took on jamming the basketball, kind of slowing [Old Dominion] up in transition and letting us establish our half-court defense.”

With the absence of one of the Minutewomen’s top athletes last year, Stefanie Kulesza, Franks was brought in from the University of Rhode Island to create offense and spark defensive pressure. With four assists, two steals and a block, plus nine points on 2-of-5 on free throw shooting, she most certainly played her role.

The sophomore brings a fearless edge to the offense that fits the team’s up-tempo identity. When the play slows and the shot clock runs down, Franks proved she isn’t afraid to take command.

First off the bench Monday was captain Lilly Ferguson. Not long after her entrance, the senior banked a three pointer and got UMass a defensive stop. According to Leflar, this is nothing new to Ferguson.

Ferguson’s reliability off the bench has quickly become one of the team’s defining traits. Whether she’s stepping in to calm the floor or bringing energy to a dead possession, the senior captain’s presence feels like a heartbeat.

The Newington Conn. native finished with seven points, four rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes on the court, continuing her trend of efficient play from the preseason exhibition against Assumption.

“In our scrimmage and exhibition game, [Ferguson] was awesome off the bench. She’s going to continue to get opportunities.” Leflar said.

Leflar also added that both Ferguson and Franks helped stabilize the team when foul trouble hit.

Newcomer Leah Bullard made her impact felt in the front court as freshman Aiyanna Perkins found her role in the back court.

“I thought [Bullard and Perkins] did awesome,” Leflar said. “ …[Bullard] came in, played through a mistake or two early, but comes up with some big rebounds and gave us the ability to rest a couple of [players]. I was really impressed with [her] tonight.”

He also credited Perkins’ poise under pressure: “She’s a gamer, she’s a baller… [Perkins] and [Bullard] were there with the rest of the group.”

Two of the squad’s athletic additions to the roster are already finding their stride, something the Minutewomen need to succeed.

Old Dominion forced 22 UMass turnovers, but the defensive grit never faded. The Minutewomen outrebounded the Monarchs 47-40 and held them to 15% from three. If not for some of Ferguson’s dives and Franks’ defensive rotations, UMass might not have handled the Monarchs as steadily.

Franks’ confidence, paired with Ferguson’s composure, gave the Minutewomen the push they needed when the game began to tighten late.

For UMass, the season’s opening win wasn’t pretty. It was gritty, collective, and full of promise. In a night that showcased the messy reality of early-season basketball, Ferguson and Franks showed exactly what this year’s Minutewomen can become.

Next up for UMass is a home matchup against Siena on Nov. 8. The game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Matt Ford-Wellman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @MattFW_4