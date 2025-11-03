Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Standout games from Ayanna Franks and Lilly Ferguson compliment a UMass win

A team effort powers the Minutewomen through first-game chaos
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Matt Ford-Wellman, Collegian Staff
November 3, 2025

With the freshly shaken off rust still on the court, the Massachusetts women’s basketball team raced out to the nearest ice cream store — ready to celebrate its first brutally earned win of the season.

Despite their miscommunications and turmoil, the Minutewomen (1-0) collected their first win of the season against Old Dominion in an undisciplined but determined showing. Ayanna Franks out hustled the Monarchs (0-1) in her first game for UMass.

“[Franks] was at the point of the three – two, and we just had to protect the paint, try and limit dribble penetration, and she was a big part of that,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “In the second half, she took on jamming the basketball, kind of slowing [Old Dominion] up in transition and letting us establish our half-court defense.”

With the absence of one of the Minutewomen’s top athletes last year, Stefanie Kulesza, Franks was brought in from the University of Rhode Island to create offense and spark defensive pressure. With four assists, two steals and a block, plus nine points on 2-of-5 on free throw shooting, she most certainly played her role.

The sophomore brings a fearless edge to the offense that fits the team’s up-tempo identity. When the play slows and the shot clock runs down, Franks proved she isn’t afraid to take command.

First off the bench Monday was captain Lilly Ferguson. Not long after her entrance, the senior banked a three pointer and got UMass a defensive stop. According to Leflar, this is nothing new to Ferguson.

Ferguson’s reliability off the bench has quickly become one of the team’s defining traits. Whether she’s stepping in to calm the floor or bringing energy to a dead possession, the senior captain’s presence feels like a heartbeat.

The Newington Conn. native finished with seven points, four rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes on the court, continuing her trend of efficient play from the preseason exhibition against Assumption.

“In our scrimmage and exhibition game, [Ferguson] was awesome off the bench. She’s going to continue to get opportunities.” Leflar said.

Leflar also added that both Ferguson and Franks helped stabilize the team when foul trouble hit.

Newcomer Leah Bullard made her impact felt in the front court as freshman Aiyanna Perkins found her role in the back court.

“I thought [Bullard and Perkins] did awesome,” Leflar said. “ …[Bullard] came in, played through a mistake or two early, but comes up with some big rebounds and gave us the ability to rest a couple of [players]. I was really impressed with [her] tonight.”

He also credited Perkins’ poise under pressure: “She’s a gamer, she’s a baller… [Perkins] and [Bullard] were there with the rest of the group.”

Two of the squad’s athletic additions to the roster are already finding their stride, something the Minutewomen need to succeed.

Old Dominion forced 22 UMass turnovers, but the defensive grit never faded. The Minutewomen outrebounded the Monarchs 47-40 and held them to 15% from three. If not for some of Ferguson’s dives and Franks’ defensive rotations, UMass might not have handled the Monarchs as steadily.

Franks’ confidence, paired with Ferguson’s composure, gave the Minutewomen the push they needed when the game began to tighten late.

For UMass, the season’s opening win wasn’t pretty. It was gritty, collective, and full of promise. In a night that showcased the messy reality of early-season basketball, Ferguson and Franks showed exactly what this year’s Minutewomen can become.

Next up for UMass is a home matchup against Siena on Nov. 8. The game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Matt Ford-Wellman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @MattFW_4

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass comes up short against Marshall in season opener
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women's basketball wins season opener 58-52 over Old Dominion
Daily Collegian (2025)
2025-26 UMass basketball preview special issue
The UMass Amherst Campus in Fall 2025.
Day of the Dead celebration educates campus community on the holiday
The Brick Vol 3: Laid to Rest #
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass claims victory against New Hampshire
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2025)
Penalties trip up the UMass hockey team in 3-1 loss to Cornell
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey stumbles against Cornell, losing 3-1
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass football to visit Akron in first midweek game of season
Daily Collegian (2025)
Massachusetts men’s soccer fall to Kansas City Roos 3-2 in last game of season
Daily Collegian (2025)
Seniors lead the way for UMass men’s soccer in feisty Senior Day loss
Election Day Polls in Amherst, Nov. 5 2025
2025 Amherst Election Special Issue
More in Headlines
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey claims first ranked victory of the season over Cornell
Daily Collegian (2025)
Special teams make the difference in Friday win for UMass hockey
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass field hockey dominates in its final regular season matchup
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass men’s club hockey earns decisive 7-0 victory over Wyoming
Protestors march towards Whitmore on Oct. 28
UMass SJP presents guilty tribunal verdicts to administration
The UMass Amherst Campus in Fall 2025.
SGA discusses the future of dorm heating