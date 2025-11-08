Strong UMass offense pushes past Siena 84-73 in home opener

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team outscored the Siena Saints 84-73 in its first home game of the season, giving the Minutewomen (2-0) faithful an afternoon offensive delight. The Mullins Center witnessed a scoring masterclass, with UMass shooting 50.7% from the field.

Four Minutewomen got double-digit points: Yahmani McKayle, Megan Olbrys, Ayanna Franks and Allie Palmieri. As the reigning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year, McKayle is no stranger to scoring, putting it on the Saints (0-2) like she was last March.

Saturday afternoon, she posted a 19-point, eight-assist game, stealing the ball five times and running a well-oiled, transition-style offense. McKayle has started the year just where she left off.

“It’s no secret we want to get it out and run fast,” McKayle said. “So, I think just having [my teammates] run with me made it easier for me to get points.”

Four of McKayle’s eight assists went to players on the fast break, two of which were scored by Olbrys. The Mid-Major Player of the Year candidate re-found her groove after an off game against Old Dominion, where she only scored seven points.

Shooting one-for-eight from the free-throw line, Olbrys needed an offensive breakout and that’s exactly what she got.

With 16 points on the night, Olbrys spread the ball around and took shots on well-executed drives to the basket. The senior and Palmieri were 7-for-10 and 9-for-13 inside the arc, respectively. Both athletes found their moments to swing the momentum UMass’ way.

The offense never looked rushed. Palmieri, one Minutewomen captain, glided through defenders like she’d mapped out the court in advance. The sharpshooter’s 20 points came mostly on sharp cuts through the lane and off the glass.

Palmieri’s day wouldn’t be complete without a couple of three-pointers. Hers came in the third quarter to give UMass a 21-point lead.

Despite the array of scorers the Minutewomen had, none led the game in points. Siena’s freshman guard, Francesca Schiro, dropped 28 points on UMass, shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 10-for-14 from the free-throw line. Head coach Mike Leflar called the problem “an Achilles’ heel,” in previous years.

“For us to continue to talk about it, you know, that rests on me,” Leflar said. “…Hopefully, three games from now, we’re not going to keep talking about it because we’ve improved on it.”

Leflar acknowledged the mistakes and compared it to last year, noting how much further along the Minutewomen are in their process of playing clean basketball. Nevertheless, a nine-point victory is a smaller margin than intended.

“Ultimately, for us to get to where we want to go, that has to get cleaned up,” Leflar said.

UMass finished 35-of-69 from the field (50.7%), including 6-of-18 from three-point range (33.3%) and 8-of-16 from the free-throw line (50%). The Minutewomen had 26 assists, 35 rebounds,13 steals and seven blocks. Siena had 14 assists, 34 rebounds and seven steals.

UMass outscored the Saints 48-32 in the paint, 24-13 on the fast break and 27-15 in points off turnovers. It led for 39 minutes and one second with a largest lead of 22 (64-42) late in the third quarter.

“For us, that’s who we want to be,” Leflar said. “We want to score in transition, and we did that today.”

The unbeaten Minutewomen return to the Mullins Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to host Harvard and will look to stay undefeated through this upcoming stretch of in-state opponents. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Matt Ford-Wellman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @MattFW_4