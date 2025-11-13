The aftermath of the Olympia fire: community rallies in support of victims

On Friday, Nov. 7, a large fire engulfed Olympia Place, a private housing development, displacing 230 residents, over 220 of them students at the University of Massachusetts. There were no injuries, but the fire left hundreds of students scrambling to find housing and basic necessities.

During this time of uncertainty, the community stepped in to support them.

Grayson Tyler, a senior computer science major and president of UMass Soul TV, organized a clothing drive between her organization and several others, including Latinos Unidos, the African Student Association, Contagio, UMass Brotherly Union, Black Mass Communication Project, Black Student Union, Students of Caribbean Ancestry, Haitian American Student Association, Cape Verdean Student Alliance and others.

Tyler said she organized the drive when she woke up on Saturday morning to the news that Olympia Place had been destroyed. She knew that it was getting colder and that people would need support.

Tyler decided to put out a collective statement on social media with other Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) and had people repost it to get the word out. By the end of the day, the post had over 2,000 likes and was shared over 200 times.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up so much, because when I first started it or was thinking about doing the drive, I just felt like I wanted to change something, but I was scared that no one would really donate or anything,” Tyler said. “But then when I saw how many people were reposting it, I was like, okay, so people are actually seeing what’s happening.”

Tyler added that as a leader on campus, she felt strongly about creating a sense of community, especially during difficult times. Although she wanted to help because her friends had lived at Olympia Place, she said that she wanted to help all of those who had lost so much in the fire.

“Even though you might not talk to everyone in different buildings, stuff like that, you’re still in the same community, you still walk past them,” Tyler said. “It was really important to show that even though I might not know these people … I still care about what they’re doing and how they’re doing in this tough time.”

People were able to drop off donations at the Student Organization Resource Center (SORC) until the university issued a statement requesting that all donations be dropped off at the New2U thrift store in the Southwest Residential Area.

Junior animals and technology for emergency response major Walker Borgmann has traveled around the country for disaster response and has personal experience with accidents and disasters.

Initially, he started a GoFundMe for fire victims before the university requested that all the independent fundraisers be redirected towards the UMass Student Care and Emergency Response Fund. All money from Borgmann’s GoFundMe went to the fund.

Borgmann also collaborated with other RSO leaders and student volunteers, including senior biochemistry and molecular biology major Sanchana Saravanan, to organize a clothing essentials drive in the Campus Center. By 9 a.m. on Saturday, he started looking for places on campus where they could host it and by 11 a.m., the drive was up and running. According to Borgmann’s latest estimates, they were able to help around 97 students with clothing essentials after the fire destroyed almost everything they had.

As people dropped off donations, students were also picking up what they needed.

“The clothing drive was … a ‘at the moment’ relief so people aren’t worried about ‘oh my god, I have to go by this right now.’” Saravanan said. “Instead, we’ll give you everything.”

In the corner of the Campus Center breezeway next to Blue Wall, the essentials drive leaders set up tables with stacks of coats, t-shirts, hygiene products, school supplies, non-perishable food and more to give to students with the support of campus management. They also set up a QR code to the UMass Emergency Fund for people who wanted to contribute financially.

“To live as a human, you need a backpack … sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks, sneakers, flipflops … toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant; all these things just to function as a person,” Borgmann said. “A lot of them [were] honestly crying when they [saw] it, they [were] overwhelmed because they just lost everything, and within six hours we had tables full of stuff for them.”

Borgmann added that while they were collecting, distributing and sorting through items, the UMass store also allowed students to use their changing rooms to try things on and gave them paper bags for students to take things home in.

On the morning of Nov. 10, one of the co-organizers brought their items, including 30 full boxes and 16 bags of donations, to the New2U store to redistribute those items. Borgmann said that social media had helped him connect to co-organizers and spread the word about donations in the days right after the fire.

“The students who helped each other … whether it was posted on YikYak, reposted things on social media, whether it was literally just showing up to provide a little bit of help to a campus center donation area that my co-workers and I set up … everybody pitched in whatever they could,” Borgmann said.

Borgmann’s document with up-to-date information about resources for Olympia fire victims has been shared on YikYak and various social media platforms numerous times.

Non-UMass community members also pitched in. Meg Rosa, a longtime Amherst resident and volunteer, said this is not the first time she has helped organize relief efforts after a fire. So, when she heard about the Olympia Fire, helping was a “no-brainer.” Rosa jumped into action, posting on social media asking if anyone had clean, seasonally appropriate clothes in good condition. She opened her house for people to bring their donated items to her if they lacked the time or ability to transport their donations.

“Just throughout the day [on] Sunday, people just kept showing up … and a couple people showed up with … their car[s] full of stuff,” Rosa said. “Everybody’s digging deep and looking for what will help.”

On Monday, she took three SUV loads of donations over to the New2U store, where donations were being consolidated, and stayed for several hours to help sort through items.

Rosa said one of the first people she talked to on Facebook after the fire was a mom of a daughter who had left in her pajamas and a pair of sandals.

“​​And that’s all she had with her,” Rosa said. “Then I started hearing that over and over.”

Many people are used to fire alarms going off, she said, but it was usually routine. People would go outside for a bit and then go back in. This time, they left everything: their wallets, laptops, schoolwork, clothes, medications, IDs, passports, visas and pets.

“Every single time that I’ve seen this happen, it’s really heartbreaking,” Rosa said. “[When I] see anybody go through that, I’m going to do whatever I can do to help … It’s just not even a question to me. It’s just, they’re your neighbors. They’re your community.”

On Nov. 11, the New2U store posted on its Instagram page that students displaced by the fire would receive a $100 voucher for anything in its store in addition to unlimited access to clothing and toiletries through the end of the month. The story also put out a call for volunteers to help sort through donations. The university is currently directing all donations to the Dean of Students Student Care and Emergency Response Fund.

