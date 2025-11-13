The immersive musical worlds of Nilüfer Yanya

“I’ve just given up describing music. I just see them as songs,” Nilüfer Yanya says about her own music, “It’s almost like a fun experiment to try and make something from one genre.” This approach to music making has placed Yanya amongst a new crop of experimental indie musicians from 2024, including Mk.gee, Nourished by Time and Magdalena Bay.

A sold-out show at The Drake is indicative of Yanya’s ability to certify herself in the music scene and be a musician looked up to for her innovation. Seemingly a continued outcome of Frank Ocean’s genre-bending “Blonde,” Yanya’s music can’t be put in a box, and you’re not supposed to put it in one. It’s music that blurs the space of genre conventions and opens music’s soundscapes to new possibilities.

Yanya has placed on Pitchfork’s, NPR Music’s, The New York Times’ and Dazed Magazine’s end-of-year lists twice. Since her 2022 album “Painless,” she has had a continuous ability to be part of leading music critics’ conversations, even performing on two Tiny Desk concerts. Despite the influence of Yanya’s musicianship and artistry, she still seemed to be an artist for those in the know, flying under the radar, which changed by the end of 2024.

In a year of great releases, Yanya emerged as an imprint on 2024’s indie music scene. In Sept. 2024, her album “My Method Actor” was named one of Pitchfork’s best new albums and placed at no. 13 on their “The 50 Best Albums of 2024” list. Nilüfer Yanya found herself again as a new voice in the indie/alternative scene, except this time her name was spreading beyond a small enclave of people.

Reinvigorated by the release of her new EP “Dancing Shoes” in July, Yanya played her last headlining show of the year. After Amherst, she’ll head to Boston to open for Alex G’s tour. Making her way to the stage, Yanya is focused and determined; she immediately picked up her guitar and started strumming.

“Method Actor” is the first song. There were interludes of swelling volume before everything falls away to a guitar riff, drums and droning saxophone. The song has an extended end of just Yanya and her band playing without any singing. It draws in the audience, who are attentive to the repetition. This extended moment of no singing doesn’t appear as an instrumental breakdown as the notes aren’t building or falling away. It’s a performance of suspension, challenging engagement and asking of the audience to drown themselves in the song’s emotional downward cascade.

She then played two songs from her album “Painless,” the album that launched her fame among music critics. Though moving to a past era, the rhythmic quality of the drums is still strong. This time the drums led the performance, rather than Yanya’s guitar or the guitar of Will Archer, Yanya’s producer who is joining her on tour.

Yanya has a consistent deep hum to her singing. It seems to bellow, but she can easily move up in notes, exhibited in her performing “Heavyweight Champion of the Year.” During the song, Yanya’s band stops playing as she goes solo and acoustic. Her reverb stops and her voice is unaffected, drawing more intimacy already brought in by The Drake’s acoustics, while furthering a sense of vulnerability. The song’s lyrics focus on someone steeped in self-abandonment now regulated to an empty space. It brings the audience into a moment that Nilüfer is seeking to create as an artist through music’s ability to close in on us and shroud us with everything we can’t face.

The shift to “Call It Love” is wistful. The song’s recording already sounds spacious, but when played live, it has a sway effect among the audience, inviting movement. Yanya is able to elicit this intuitive physical response of processing her music through motion. The lyrics could easily be misinterpreted as sad, but Yanya performs as a confrontation to the feelings.

The highlight of “Call It Love” live is the saxophone. It blends well with the guitar’s melody but is given its own spotlight to offer some kind of ushering. Throughout the night the saxophone comes in as a final enhancement to the instrumentals, melodies and harmonies. On the surface, the saxophone adds the jazz sound that allows Yanya’s music to engage in various genre elements, but in reality, it’s what allows all the instruments to blend well during interludes and codas.

Throughout the concert, there’s a relationship between the instruments and feelings they’re seeking to evoke. “My Method Actor” explores the mask one puts on and unfortunately ultimately believes. While the album’s lyrics do well in exploring the implications of such a process, live the instruments do the work of immersing you in that process. From using reverb and delay pedals to force instruments to make new sounds to intentional dissonance in the clashing of cymbals over a looping guitar riff, you can feel the breakdown of masking. Yanya is able to translate her album into something more embodied that reckons with how sound can be used to recreate the inner feeling.

Nilüfer Yanya’s live performance personifies how music can move between spheres seamlessly. Giving genre porous boundaries is how Yanya’s soundscapes come to life. She knows how to give you a place in the music that goes beyond passive listening. You are inside her compositions. The swelling across riffs and melodies allow you to be washed over by the sound. Her music leaves with you after a performance, rather than being regulated to a singular concert moment.

