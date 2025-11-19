The importance of playing devil’s advocate

There is a reason we are taught that to write a strong essay, we must include a counterargument. Without acknowledging and understanding the inverse perspective, we risk losing all credibility to defending our own. The same lesson that builds strong essays also builds strong people: our arguments, beliefs, relationships, decisions and so much more are only defendable as long as we are willing to test them.

Playing devil’s advocate isn’t about being a contrarian for the fun of it — it’s about sharpening truth through tension. It’s the intellectual equivalent of resistance training. In friendships, in politics and in forming our own ideology, we grow stronger not by seeking agreement, but by seeking understanding. We can only truly grow these personal aphorisms — these moral codes we craft and live by — if we are prepared to comprehend the mental strength of others.

John Stuart Mill captured this beautifully in “On Liberty:” He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that. His reasons may be good, and no one may have been able to refute them. But if he is equally unable to refute the reasons on the opposite side, if he does not so much as know what they are, he has no ground for preferring either opinion.”

Mill’s point is timeless, and, considering the current political landscape, arguably more urgent now than ever. To know only your own side is to live in a hall of mirrors, mistaking your reflection for truth or worse — for righteousness. We often hear “open-mindedness” paraded as a virtue, but Mill was describing something deeper: intellectual humility. The courage to look sincerely at opposing views, not to destroy them, but to see what they can teach us about ourselves.

The investor Charlie Munger offered a complementary principle based on the teachings of German philosopher and mathematician Carl Gustav Jacob Jacobi: “Invert, always invert.” When faced with a problem or decision, he advises us to turn it upside down and view it from the opposite angle. Want to succeed? First ask, what would guarantee failure? From a political standpoint, if you want to make better policy, ask what assumptions might make a policy crumble. It’s the same spirit as playing devil’s advocate — an act not of cynicism, but of curiosity for a greater understanding.

I have a professor who has quickly become one of my favorite teachers. In his American politics class, students are invited to share our beliefs on various issues. While it is common for many of my classmates to agree with one another on political topics, my professor reminds us that there is always another side to every story.

By inserting himself as a representative of opposing beliefs, he often teaches us that the strength of your opinion on something does not make it any more or less true. Instead, we learn truth comes from careful observation and consideration of all possible players and outcomes. He also shows us that listening to people with whom we disagree does not mean abandoning our personal aphorisms, it shows strength of character and mind.

One student joked that he “just loves to play devil’s advocate,” but the principle he establishes in our classroom has deeply affected my own way of thinking. It is easy, and much more comfortable, to see the world only from your own perspective and assume that your beliefs are correct. But it is powerful to reflect on your own thinking and consider that your opponents may have knowledge to offer. At the very least, they offer a new point of view.

Too often, we enter tense situations, whether they be political, social or financial, with a chip on our shoulders and the need to feel a sense of victory. In our relationships, this mindset is both radical and redemptive. Imagine arguing not to win, but to understand. Imagine pausing in a disagreement to ask yourself, “If I were them, what would I feel? What truth might I be missing?” This isn’t weakness; it’s wisdom. In honoring the complexity of another person’s experience, you are enriching your own.

American physician and poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. said, “For the simplicity on this side of complexity, I wouldn’t give a fig, but for the simplicity on the other side of complexity, for that I would give my life.” What he meant was that easy answers — those found before we have wrestled with opposing ideas — are not worth much. But the clarity that emerges after that wrestling is worth everything. It’s the kind of understanding that builds empathy instead of ego and solutions instead of slogans.

If we want a more thoughtful political landscape and a more compassionate society, we must reclaim the lost art of playing devil’s advocate before it’s too late. Not as a performance, but as a practice. Not to tear others down, but to illuminate the truth.

The goal is not to agree on everything — it’s to understand enough in order to disagree wisely. And in that process, perhaps, we may see that most divides are not chasms of difference, but reflections of our own blind certainty.

Caroline Hewat can be reached at chewat@umass.edu