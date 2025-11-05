The UMass Foundation is complicit in genocide

The United Nations [U.N.] Commission of Inquiry has officially declared that the crisis in Gaza is a genocide and that all countries must immediately cease activities contributing to the crisis. The University of Massachusetts, however, refuses to divest the millions of dollars it holds in companies whose products are used to carry out these atrocities, claiming its responsibility is not to human welfare, but to the welfare of its investments.

As of September, the most conservative calculations suggest that Israel has killed nearly half a million residents of Gaza — the overwhelming majority of them civilians. Most of the civilians killed are also disproportionately women and children. Israel has carpet-bombed residential blocks, blanketing refugee camps with internationally-banned chemicals like white phosphorus and damaging 80% of Gaza’s water infrastructure. It has destroyed almost every hospital and demolished almost every school. It has blocked aid to enact a brutal campaign of mass starvation that a U.N. World Food Programme official has called “unlike anything we have seen in this century.”

All Americans are complicit in this campaign of mass slaughter. Our taxes pay for it. Our government officials — both Democrats and Republicans — support it financially and politically. However, as UMass employees and students, we shoulder additional responsibility. This is because our university endowment is invested in the corporations and banks that supply the funding and equipment being used to commit genocide.

The UMass Foundation is the “private, independent nonprofit” that manages the investment of our $1.5 billion endowment. Much of this is invested in corporations that have been directly supporting and profiting from the genocide. There is no democratic process for the UMass community to decide how these assets should be invested. As governments around the world, including those in cities throughout Massachusetts, are questioning and endingtheir financial backing of Israeli occupation, we are ashamed that the Foundation is forcing us to continue breakinginternational law as well as domestic human rights law.

Perhaps the profitability of war explains the bureaucratic stonewalling and ruthless suppression our community has faced following every attempt it has made to request accountability from the UMass Foundation. UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes called over 200 police to violently mass arrest 138 students, faculty, staff and community members because they asked the university to merely consider divestment. This outrageous assault on our freedom of speech cost Massachusetts taxpayers around $100,000 and the mock “investigation” that later absolved Reyes cost a jaw-dropping $446,000. As with the UMass Foundation’s investment decisions, our community did not agree to spend this money either.

On April 23, the UMass Divest Coalition, a group of faculty, staff and students from across the UMass system, submitteda Request to Review to the Socially Responsible Investing Advisory Committee (SRIAC) of the UMass Foundation. The request contains three pages of evidence linking UMass Foundation investments to corporate entities aiding and profiting from war crimes and human rights violations around the world. It was signed by around 300 faculty, students, staff, librarians and alumni from all four UMass campuses, well beyond the 20 signatures required to trigger an investigation. In response, the Divest Coalition received a perfunctory note stating that the committee had met and decided to “respectfully deny” the request. No clear reason was given for this denial, nor did they explain what process they followed in coming to their decision.

After the Coalition requested an explanation from the SRIAC, they received the following response:

“The conclusion largely centered on the Foundation’s mission and policies. The Foundation is committed to insulating the endowment from external influences. This ensures that investment decisions are grounded in fiduciary considerations, including risk mitigation and maximizing impact to the University’s mission.”

The email starkly clarifies what “social responsibility” means to the UMass Foundation. It has nothing to do with promoting human welfare or rights, nor does it ensure that our investments are not being used to burn people alive in tents, blow up universities or murder journalists. Rather, it seems that for the UMass Foundation, “social responsibility” exclusively concerns the Foundation’s responsibility to its investments. As faculty, staff and students on whom the UMass system relies even more than on its investments, we find this morally unacceptable.

Without our collective labor and our students’ tuition, UMass would no longer be able to function as an institution. Despite this fact, this unelected and unaccountable investment group treats us as an “external influence” from which the endowment must be protected. We reject the UMass Foundation’s anti-democratic practices, which block the actual UMass community from prioritizing ethics in investment practices.

For all these reasons, we demand meaningful shared governance of our university’s investment choices. Until we can guarantee that the material resources of this institution are spent in an ethical way, we remain complicit in war crimes. Only once we democratize this institution and put it back into the hands of faculty, staff and students, where it belongs, will we be able to ensure that our university stops supporting genocide and instead contributes to a more just and peaceful world.

Editor’s note: Emails not linked have been reviewed for accuracy.

The UMass Divest Coalition can be reached at [email protected].