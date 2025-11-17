The UMass Professional Wardrobe Closet helps dress students for success

Inside the University of Massachusetts Professional Wardrobe Closet at Goodell Hall, student workers greet closet visitors with a rundown of its basic rules.

“You can pick out one full outfit today. That’s just a dress shirt, a dress pants, jacket, shoes, tie, just one of every item,” said Sophia Chiodo to prospecting students. Chiodo is a social media assistant for the UMass Office of Access, Collaboration and Engagement for Success (ACES) and helps run their professional wardrobe initiative.

According to Jesenia Minier-Jennings, the assistant dean of the Office of ACES, the closet existed only as an on and off pop-up for students within the Isenberg School of Management prior to the 2024 spring semester. This narrative began to shift when Minier-Jennings stepped into her new assistant dean role in December 2023, and was asked by Isenberg’s Dean Anne Massey to resurrect the wardrobe, Minier-Jennings said.

As of Sept. 22, 2025, the wardrobe can be found at its new location in Goodell Hall, where it’s open for all UMass students to take home free second-hand professional clothes.

Back in May 2024, the UMass Office of Career Success and Office of ACES hosted a three week professional clothing closet pop-up to get an understanding of the level of its student need. The offices of Career Success and ACES felt that its results spoke in favor of wardrobe expansion, according to Minier-Jennings.

“We were able to serve relatively two and a half dozen students over that period,” said Minier-Jennings. “I thought, well, as I’m onboarding my new team, why don’t we make this a year initiative?”

The year-long initiative of the closet functioned out of a small interview space in the Office of Career Success in Isenberg and served over 200 students.

“We only brought this to our Isenberg community, but I didn’t think that was fair,” Minier-Jennings said. “We would need to expand it and expand our collaborative efforts.”

She said that when she brought these feelings to the Associate Provost of University Office of Career Development & Professional Connections, the demand for a broader resource was mutually recognized. The University Office of Facility Management then identified Goodell Hall as a place that was central to all students where the wardrobe could be moved.

“This is three times the size, and really allows for multi access to more than just one student,” Minier-Jennings said.

Alongside working for the office of ACES, Chiodo has also utilized the closet for her own endeavors. She said that being able to get professional clothes from the wardrobe for her networking event was helpful, as she didn’t originally have any prior.

She said that she sees the closet as an enticing place to donate to, because it’s directly benefiting students and it’s free of charge for them.

The Chief Development Officer of the College of Natural Sciences, Diane Barstow, said she has donated dresses, pants, blouses, dress shoes and neckties to the closet.

“When I was in college I couldn’t afford business attire for an interview, and a mentor generously gave me a suit from her own closet,” she said.

Other donors to the closet have ranged from students and alumni to UMass faculty and staff, according to a list of donors provided by the Office of ACES. Associate Professor of Accounting Graham Gal and Assistant Dean of the Office of Career Success Holly Lawrence have donated, along with Associate Provost for Student Success Carolyn Bassett.

“Earlier in my career I benefitted from the kindness and mentorship of many people,” said Bassett. “All students should know there are many people on this campus who believe in their capacity to succeed.”

Basset donated women’s blouses in hopes that students can wear them and feel more prepared in their job search process, she said.

During the developmental period of the wardrobe, before it landed its spot in Goodell, the TJX company provided the wardrobe with 50 $25 gift cards that wardrobe workers could hand out to students as needed.

“Let’s say, someone comes to the closet and cannot find a size that fits them, then we would provide them a gift card that would be able to allow them to purchase something that would,” said Minier-Jennings.

This year in July before the closet held its grand opening in Goodell, an anonymous donor committed to giving the initiative $25,000 over a five-year span for gift cards that students can use when in need of professional clothing.

“We are currently in the process of purchasing and organizing these resources to ensure their effective distribution,” Minier-Jennings said.

If a student can’t make an appointment right away, they can use the digital inventory the wardrobe has online to scope out the options. Through this inventory, students are allowed to place an item on hold and come and view that item for their appointment.

This fall, a student visited Goodell in search of dress shoes, but was not able to find their size, and Chiodo made sure that she did all she could to follow-up on this dissatisfaction.

According to the UMass Professional Wardrobe Closet Fall 2025 Feedback Report, as of Oct. 9, 2025, the closet served a total of 68 students – 51 undergraduate students and 17 graduate students. This was 15 days after the grand opening of the closet in Goodell.

“We’ve come a long way from a small closet space in Isenberg,” Minier-Jennings said.

