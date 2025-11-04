UMass blinded by screens in loss to Marshall

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team proved its defense is a work in progress in its 78-72 loss against Marshall on Monday. This was glaring in the Minutemen’s (0-1) defensive shortcomings in rotations and against on-ball screens, an action which the Thundering Herd (1-0) consistently cashed in on throughout the night.

A significant example of UMass’ defensive struggles came midway through the first half as Marshall gained early momentum on offense. Trailing 23-14, the Minutemen sent forward Leonardo Bettiol to hedge a ball screen at the top of the key.

The Italian center did so successfully, and even saw the screener, Matt Van Komen, trip and slide into the UMass bench. Without a roller in the action, the Minutemen still didn’t pick up Caleb Hollenbeck as he crept from the corner to the wing.

The junior guard hit a wide-open 3-pointer as Bettiol pointed toward the shooter, looking for Dwayne Wimbley Jr. to close out on his man.

Another extreme lapse in coverage came at the end of the half as Noah Otshudi was doubled off a high-ball screen just across the timeline. The point guard dumped the ball to a rolling Erich Harding with Isaiah Placide stuck on an island near the hashes.

With Placide caught in a difficult position, Harding could have found Hollenbeck unguarded in the right corner, but the guard instead drained a one-dribble pull up.

“Blown coverages put us in a scramble,” Marcus Banks Jr. said. “That’s something that we’ve got to focus on in practice and get ready for our next game.”

UMass’ uncoordinated on-ball screen rotations were present from the opening tip. Just four minutes in, the Minutemen blitzed Thundering Herd guard Jalen Speer quickly on a high-ball screen, but Van Komen recognized the double team and slipped his screen.

The 7-foot-4 center caught the ball with two feet in the paint as both of UMass’ corner defenders declined to switch onto him, leading to an easy dunk.

Two minutes earlier, the Minutemen had the opposite problem as Van Komen slipped the screen in the same manner.



This time, Speer penetrated the paint, drawing Bettiol to front Van Komen while Jayden Ndjigue collapsed from the corner to stop the roller. Speer found Hollenbeck in open space on the wing as he nailed a three to give Marshall its first lead of the game, which they held for the remainder of the first half.

“I thought our bigs did a great job in the first half of calling the ball-screen defense, that’s their [job], and then our guards would not guard the basketball,” head coach Frank Martin said. “In the second half, the script flipped.”

Martin referenced a miscue by Daniel Hankins-Sanford in screen coverage early in the second half. The experienced forward came off his assignment on the wing to defend Van Komen at the top of the key as Speer dumped to him under pressure.

Wyatt Fricks remained exactly where Hankins-Sanford left him on the perimeter, striking from deep to keep the Thundering Herd afloat after UMass had a hot offensive start to the second half.

Fricks gave the Minutemen problems as a roller coming out of the break, operating downhill well with a soft touch and stronger ball handling than Van Komen.

The playstyle of the redshirt senior supplied enough offensive versatility for Marshall to fight off a second-half battle from UMass. The Minutemen’s defensive adjustments only left new holes after plugging old ones, preventing them from fully capitalizing on their offensive output.

UMass looks to grow its defensive chemistry in its second game of the season against Albany on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Mullins Center. That game will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

Tym Brown can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @tym_brown1.