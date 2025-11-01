UMass claims victory against New Hampshire

The Massachusetts men’s club hockey team claimed a 4-2 victory against the University of New Hampshire on Saturday night in the Mullins Center Community Rink. Entering the matchup, the Minutemen (6-1) were coming off a statement 7-0 win against Wyoming.

The game was evenly matched, with both goalies facing 34 shots and the defense putting up a strong fight with multiple blocked shots.

With two minutes remaining in the third period, the Wildcats (0-1) pulled goalie Cam Holbrook. UMass capitalized on the empty net with a goal by Aiden Harrington, which came in the final 34 seconds of the game.

Saturday’s goal is the junior’s first goal on the season; he now has two points in the four games he has played.

Special teams units were the highlight of the game for both sides. The Minutemen killed all four penalties they received and kept New Hampshire from tying the game on the six-on-five chance in the final two minutes of relegation.

UMass’ second penalty kill was one of its strongest, with the special units team limiting New Hampshire to one shot on goal. It also forced the Wildcats into their defensive end for most of the two minutes. The Minutemen had two shots on goal during the kill and blocked two shots.

Similarly, New Hampshire kept the Minutemen at bay as it shut down three-of-three on power play chances, including a critical five-on-three chance that began in the second period and carried into the third.

The night’s game-winning goal was scored by Zachary Sideropoulos. The forward broke through the Wildcats’ defense, gaining a breakaway chance that resulted in the puck in the back of the net.

The seniors’ first goal of the game came towards the end of the second period with a cross-ice pass from Matthew Carrara. It was received on the left post and tapped in for a one-timer. The goal gave UMass the 2-1 lead going into the third period. This was Sideropoulos’ eighth goal of the season.

New Hampshire attempted a comeback as defender Maddox Muir scored his first goal of the season late in the third period. The goal was assisted by Alex Dyer, this is the forwards first points of the season.

The scoring of the game was initiated by Minutemen forward Sean Brown, who got his first goal of the season. The play began when UMass entered the zone, shooting on Holbrook. The Wildcats’ goalie couldn’t collect the rebound, causing a scrum in front of the net to retrieve the puck. Jack O’Neil collected the rebound, passing it back to the forward at the left dot. The senior now has two points recorded for the season.

New Hampshire responded to the goal, tying the game halfway through the second period with a goal by Dean Cordeiro. The puck was shot from the left dot, getting past Ryan Dailida’s hand, and ringing off the left post and into the net.

With the Minutemen’s victory Saturday, it further pushes its lead in the standings as No. 1 in the MD2 NECHA Patriot Division with 15 points.

The Minutemen’s overall conference standings also improved from their previous spot at No. 61 in ACHA Division II hockey.

UMass will return to the ice on Nov. 2 to face Merrimack College. The game will be held at the J. Thom Lawler Arena at 6:30 p.m.

