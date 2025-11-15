UMass club hockey falls 3-2 to RPI after an early lead

The Massachusetts men’s club hockey team had an early 2-0 lead slip away at the hands of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Friday night, giving up three unanswered goals in a 3-2 loss.

The contest was the No. 5 Minutemen’s (10-3) biggest test of the season, as the Engineers (12-2) currently reside at No. 6 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s first division two rankings of the 2025 season.

A 2-2 draw entering the final period was snapped with just under three minutes remaining in regulation.

RPI forward Gavin Dumas was staring down a one-on-one breakaway with UMass goaltender Ryan Dailida when he was tripped from behind by a Minuteman defenseman. The Engineers were awarded a penalty shot that sealed UMass’ fate as Dumas swayed from side to side until he snapped his wrist and the puck slipped between Dailida’s knee pads.

“It was a game that maybe should not have come down to the wire,” head coach Skip Welch said. “[We were] up two to nothing in the first period, and we abandoned our brand of hockey. [The Engineers] were a good squad out there. They kept coming at us, and we just did not answer back.”

Eight penalties were assigned throughout the contest, five of which were called against the Minutemen.

In the final minute of the game, UMass produced several quality opportunities on its final attack, with the bench and a couple of players on the ice briefly celebrating and believing that the matchup was stemming into overtime play after a near-goal. A highly intense first half of the third frame saw both squads hustling up and down the ice, hoping a shot would connect.

The Minutemen saw a 2-0 lead at the commencement of the opening period. Forward Brendan Tourgee pushed a resting puck into the net in the fourth minute of regulation on a power play created by a prior tripping call on opposing goaltender Tyler Sharek. Defenseman Liam Scanlon originally tipped the puck on a shot attempt from the high slot.

Forward Sean Brown added to the score three minutes later after receiving an assist in the midst of a board battle with two RPI players. Brown shot the puck as he was nearly lined up parallel with the net, delivering the shot in the opposite corner.

The Engineers outshot UMass 10-8 in the first frame, but there could have been a greater disparity in that number if some of the rivals’ shot attempts were not deflected by the stout Minutemen defense.

UMass was called for two penalties in the final seven minutes; despite the setback, the team’s penalty-kill unit was exceptional at deflecting shots and keeping the puck out of its defensive territory.

RPI tied the contest in the final seconds of the second frame after forward Zander Zoia stripped the puck out of traffic in the slot and sent the delivery past Dailida with 4.6 seconds posted on the game clock.

“It just was not the normal team effort that we have,” Welch said. “We were not executing our systems, and we just were not sharp.”

The first half of the second frame was largely controlled by the Minutemen until Jack Bouton rebounded a shot directly in front of the home team’s net. Dailida stepped up with a defenseman in the area, allowing Bouton’s attempt to reach the upper left corner of the net.

“It’s a mental focus that we are losing,” Welch said. “We have had a number of big wins, so we can get complacent with that. But these teams, like RPI, are very good teams … It is just learning about our focus and making sure that we stick to our brand of hockey all the way through every minute of the game.”

UMass takes the ice in Amherst again on Monday, Nov. 17, to battle Holy Cross at 9 p.m. at the Mullins Center Community rink, concluding a four-game home slate.

