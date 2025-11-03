UMass comes up short against Marshall in season opener

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team lost the 2025-26 opener Monday night, falling to Marshall at the Mullins Center. UMass (0-1) fell behind in the first leg of the game before mounting a gradual comeback against the Thundering Herd (1-0) that fell short in the final minutes of play.

With four minutes left in what had been a Marshall-led game for most of the night, Minutemen senior Leonardo Bettiol came charging down the lane and scooped in a layup to cut the Marshall lead to two, marking five straight for UMass and igniting the Mullins crowd.

The next three plays were emblematic of the Minutemen effort as a whole: a defensive mistake led to UMass conceding an open layup at the rim, followed by Bettiol bobbling a pass out of bounds for a turnover.

The miscue was directly followed by another defensive mistake, giving up another look at the rim, this time an alley-oop dunk. A deflated Minutemen team slogged to the finish line, as the Thundering Herd attacked the paint with a variety of floaters and layups to bury UMass behind an eleven-point lead with under two minutes to play.

“I was happy with where we were at,” head coach Frank Martin said. “And then just brutal back-to-back mistakes … when the game gets late, you can’t have empty offensive possessions.”

The first game jitters were extremely apparent for both teams, as the long offseason manifested itself in overall undisciplined play Thursday night. Both teams were plagued by high turnover counts, discombobulation on both sides of the ball, and unnecessary fouls.

Marshall led for most of the night, largely by two or three possessions. The Minutemen fell behind at the start of the game with a rash of costly turnovers, giving it up 13 times in the first half, including five by Bettiol.

Additionally, Marshall picked apart the UMass press in the first half, moving the ball on the perimeter to find open shooters, such as Wilson Dubinsky, who started the game 3-of-3 from three. UMass was able to stay in the game due to the disjointedness of the Marshall offense, who themself turn the ball over repeatedly, and from the foul line.

While the aggressive Thundering Herd defense repeatedly won loose balls and forced UMass players into throwing ill-advised passes, it also resulted in incessant fouling, with Marshall picking up 29 fouls on the night.

The high free throw rate helped keep the Minutemen in the game, shooting 36 to Marshall’s 21, but only connected on 58%, to the Thundering Herd’s 74%.

“It’s unbelievable,” Martin said. “I can’t believe we just kept missing free throws.”

A bright spot for the Minutemen was, unsurprisingly, the steady hand of shooting guard Marcus Banks Jr. The UMBC transfer was brought on to provide shooting, and on Monday night he did just that, going 4-of-10 from three and 7-of-14 from the field, tallying 18 points to lead the team. At various points, however, the Minutemen were unable to get shots for Banks within the flow of the offense. Several of his buckets came from tough shots, such as a heavily contested 3-point buzzer beater to end the first half.

“It feels great to be in a new place,” Banks said. “I just, obviously, want to score more and shoot more.”

For the Thundering Herd, highly touted transfers Jalen Speers and Matt Van Komen were both quiet, combining for only 15 points, with the 7-foot-4 rim protector totaling only one block on the night.

Freshman Danny Carbuccia got his first college basket in the second half off a hard-nosed drive to the cup, finishing over multiple defenders. Martin showed a high degree of trust in his freshman, with Carbuccia and forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. both playing deep into crunch time. Wimbley struggled to find his shot in his first college game, going 0-of-7 from the field through 18 minutes played.

“[Wimbley’s] got to grow up,” Martin said. “He came here to play, he’s earned the right to play, now he’s got to own the opportunity and grow.”

Point guard K’Jei Parker looked comfortable in his return to Division I basketball after a stint in junior college, knocking down several tough shots off the dribble for a tally of 13 points. On a team without a clear cut second shot creator behind Banks, the offense was sorely needed.

The Minutemen will return to the floor on Saturday, Nov. 8 to take on UAlbany at the Mullins Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

