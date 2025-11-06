UMass community reacts to Gaza ceasefire

The Oct. 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas gave some in the University of Massachusetts community hope of peace in the two-year-long conflict. Some worry it won’t last long.

Eric Strong, senior at UMass and president of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at UMass, said, “I don’t know if this ceasefire is going to hold any more than the January ceasefire or the November 2023 ceasefire.”

He added that even when the bombing had ceased and aid was getting into the territory, the “Israeli soldiers were still firing on Palestinians.”

Since the Oct. 10 ceasefire’s creation, it has been violated multiple times, including on Sunday, Oct. 19; Israel launched a wave of air strikes, killing 44 Palestinians, after Hamas fired on Israeli soldiers, killing two. Aid to Gaza is still intensely restricted, although both sides have stated that they remain committed to the ceasefire.

Then on Wednesday, Oct. 29, over 100 people were killed and 250 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza. Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire by attacking Israeli military in Rafah and refusing to return the bodies of deceased hostages.

President Trump expressed support for Israel’s actions, saying that they “should hit back” when their soldiers are killed. He also said that “nothing is going to jeopardize” the ceasefire, which is continuing to follow his proposed peace deal.

The conditions of the peace deal, signed by leaders of Egypt, Turkey and Qatar, instructed Hamas to release all 20 living Israeli hostages and the remains of the 28 deceased hostages, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees being held in Israeli prisons.

The most recent ceasefire spanned 42 days, from January to March 2025, ending abruptly when Israel launched surprise airstrikes on Gaza. Strong explained that the most significant difference between the January 2025 ceasefire and today’s is U.S. pressure on the Israeli government.

David Mednicoff, chair of the department and professor of Judaic and Near Eastern studies at UMass, said that Israel’s Sept. 9 attack on Qatar, a U.S. ally, likely drove President Trump and other Arab countries to put pressure on both Israel and Hamas to strike a deal.

“Trump wants to be seen as a global peacemaker and to enhance this image (and campaign directly for a Nobel Prize), he was willing to exert leverage on the Israeli government,” Mednicoff stated in an email.

Trump met with over 20 world leaders in Egypt in early October to detail the conditions of a peace deal. His plan requires Hamas to surrender their weapons and for Israeli forces to withdraw from the Gaza Strip. It also says that a Palestinian technocratic committee will govern a post-war Gaza.

“I’m really happy to see any relevant and meaningful steps being taken, and I don’t really care who that comes from,” said Elias Nathan, junior architecture major at UMass and president of Conversations for Peace (C4P) at UMass.

C4P advocates for a two-state solution and holds space for students with differing opinions on the war to engage in productive conversation without descending into debate. The organization is skeptical of the 20-point plan’s ability to uphold the ceasefire without a third party on the ground.

Their meetings offer a space for students with differing opinions to discuss the ongoing conflict. Nathan said that recent worries have been expressed at their meetings that “if a third party comes in, it’s going to be challenging to weigh whether it should be the U.S., one of Palestine or Israel’s neighbors or a nation entirely unaffiliated with the conflict.”

“This so-called ‘peace’ consists only of vague concepts of a plan, and does not address the underlying structural drivers of violence: namely Israeli intransigence and impunity in the face of international law,” community organizer and history Ph.D candidate Eric Ross said.

Ross explained that the United States has long been a key player in the Israel-Hamas war, and Trump’s ability to stop the violence, however temporarily, highlights America’s acute involvement in the conflict.

“If Trump can halt the killing now, he could have done so earlier,” Ross said.

As for SJP, Strong explained that students in the organization will “continue to uplift Palestinian voices, continue to agitate against our university’s ties to these genocidal war profiteers that arm the Israeli army and provide AI algorithms for their targeting systems.”

One of the main goals of SJP has been to call for divestment from weapons manufacturing companies such as RTX. Junior social thought and political economy major and SJP member Emma Keating said the Student Government Association has been resistant to speaking with the SJP “about divestment or making any meaningful attempt to have a dialogue,” even though they passed a resolution in May 2024 calling for divestment.

Keating said that SJP has begun to shift reliance from official means of resistance to “mass mobilization” growing a larger student base and “harnessing the power of the student body.”

“A ceasefire is obviously good as a win for the Palestinian people, but it’s absolutely not where our solidarity ends,” Keating said.

When it comes to reconstruction, she said the United States’ “goal shouldn’t be to shape [Palestinian] struggle,” adding that the U.S.’ role on both an individual and collective level “is to see what grassroots organizations in Gaza are doing and support them to the best of our capacity.”

Mednicoff sees parallels between the devastation in Gaza and post-World War II Germany and Japan. He suggests “a need for very well-funded and well-managed reconstruction along the lines that the Marshall Plan provided.”

“It is critical that people continue to push for a real solution that leads to self-determination for Palestinians, stability for Israel, and regional security,” Mednicoff said. “This is very difficult indeed.”

