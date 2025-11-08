UMass cruises past Albany for first win of the season

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team collected its first win of the season on Saturday with an 83-62 trouncing of Albany. The Minutemen (1-1) showed off the speedy offensive identity they boasted in preseason exhibitions, leaving the Great Danes (0-2) in the dust.

“To watch us come out here and play the way we [practice], hopefully that reinforces to [the players that] that’s who we are,” head coach Frank Martin said. “We’re off tomorrow; I can’t wait to get back on the floor with them.”

After a highly contested first sixteen minutes, UMass gained momentum late in the first half, outpacing Albany on both ends of the floor. Coming out of the under-four-minute timeout, Danny Carbuccia set the tone for the Minutemen heading into the break.

On the Great Danes’ first possession post-timeout, the freshman guard punched the ball free near half court, charging ahead for an uncontested layup. Carbuccia activated the offense on the next possession as well, starting a pick-and-roll with Luka Damjanac at the top of the key before dumping off to the big man as he got two feet in the paint. The Vienna, Austria native drew two defenders on the catch and quickly found Daniel Hankins-Sanford wide open in the left corner for a long midrange shot.

UMass ran the floor in a pack after another defensive stop, ending the possession with a second-chance layup for Hankins-Sanford as he cleaned up Carbuccia’s miss in transition.

Marcus Banks Jr. started the next end-to-end sprint, grabbing a rebound along the defensive baseline before beelining through the paint and softly rolling in a layup through contact. The UMBC transfer topped off the three-point play with a free throw, capping a 9-0 Minutemen run.

The Great Danes scrapped back with five points in the final 37 seconds of the half, leaving UMass up 38-32 with 20 minutes to go.

The Minutemen continued to pound the rock inside, led by Leonardo Bettiol as he scored the first four points of the second half. The Italian ended as the game’s leading scorer with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

“My teammates were really good at finding me,” Bettiol said. “I was open a lot of time on rolls or post-ups and all of our guys did a really good job of feeding me the ball and trusting me.”

Bettiol and Hankins-Sanford served as the lifelines of UMass offense as the Albany defense restricted the Minutemen’s newly added shooting threats for most of the game. UMass shot 1-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first half.

The Minutemen bigs combined for 19 points in the first 20 minutes, with Hankins-Sanford going 3-of-4 from inside and 5-of-6 at the charity stripe. The senior forward ended with 14 points and 10 rebounds, notching his 12th career double-double.

K’Jei Parker added a shooting dynamic for UMass, hitting back-to-back threes to go up 51-37 on the Great Danes with just under 15 minutes left. Parker had 10 points in the second half after shooting 0-of-7 in the first half, bringing a steady presence as a ball handler to go along with his scoring late in the game.

The Minutemen shot 38.5% from deep in the second half, opening up their offensive versatility as they used Albany’s urgency to guard the perimeter against it. A major example of this came when Jayden Ndjigue showed a rare determination to score, attacking his defender at the hashes and spinning through contact for a tough layup through a foul.

Dwayne Wimbley Jr. grabbed the rebound after Ndjigue missed the free throw, resetting the possession by passing out to Parker. The JUCO transfer started his way toward the basket before finding Wimbley Jr. fading into the corner for an open 3-pointer.

Ndjigue ended the game with nine points, seven rebounds and eight assists (although one was wrongly attributed to him) while providing his typical high-motor defense, impacting every aspect of the game.

The senior led a disruptive UMass defense that forced the Great Danes into 19 turnovers and limited them to just eight offensive rebounds after they collected 20 against Marquette. The Minutemen out-rebounded Albany 39-27, racking up 25 second-chance points to the Great Danes’ 10.

UMass returns to action against Le Moyne on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Mullins Center. That game will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

Tym Brown can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @tym_brown1.