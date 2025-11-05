UMass decimated by Akron in midweek catastrophe

For a winless team with seemingly nowhere to go but up, the Massachusetts football team still fell further down on Tuesday night. The Minutemen’s (0-9, 0-5 Mid-American) introduction to “MACtion” was unkind, as they conceded 30 unanswered points and fell 44-10 at the hands of Akron.

There’s no better summation of the current state of the program than Brennen Bailey’s departure from the contest in the third quarter. After the cornerback broke up a pass on the sideline to force a punt, he taunted the Zips’ (4-6, 3-3 MAC) sideline despite trailing by 24 points. The ensuing 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty handed Akron a free first down, leading head coach Joe Harasymiak to kick Bailey off the sideline. The defensive back made the long trek down the tunnel and into the locker room.

“Whether it was a celebration penalty or a taunting penalty, we’re losing 34-10, so that should tell you everything that you need to know,” Harasymiak said. “We’re more concerned with celebrating losing 34-10. So, I told him to go to the locker room. We don’t need that. That won’t be tolerated.”

Safety Kendall Bournes gave UMass an uncommon positive play early in the third when he forced a fumble on Zips quarterback Ben Finley just inches before crossing the goal line. The Minutemen did everything except take advantage. A botched handoff between AJ Hairston and Brandon Hood put the ball on the turf just plays later. Hairston grabbed the football with both of his hands on two separate attempts to scoop the bouncing ball, but he was then leveled by linebacker Gage Summers, who snatched the loose change and leaped into the end zone for a defensive touchdown.

On the night’s very first play from scrimmage, it was more of the same from UMass. Rocko Griffin got the start at running back, but got the Minutemen off on the wrong foot. Griffin took the handoff and turned to toss the ball back to Hairston for an opening play flea flicker, but he slipped and left the ball rolling heavily off course. Summers picked that ball up, too, and Akron immediately cashed in for six points just three plays later.

As if things couldn’t get any worse for UMass, Kenyon Massey muffed a punt at the beginning of the final frame. Joseph Castle’s punt slipped through his hands, and once again, the Zips capitalized on the blunder with Jordan Gant’s second rushing touchdown of the contest. The Minutemen’s three fumbles lost morphed into 21 points, and the Akron offense only had to gain 32 yards to do so.

“I’ve been saying since day one, the ball is the heartbeat, and it was not tonight,” Harasymiak said.

On a fourth-and-7 on its own 28-yard line, UMass dialed up a fake punt. Punter Keegan Andrews caught the long snap and delivered a throw to Dallas Elliott, who reached the sticks with ease. The play was promptly called back for a holding penalty on Raheim Sexil, who was also flagged for a false start in punt formation just moments later.

The trend of second-half offensive ineptitude very much continued, as all 10 of the Minutemen’s points came in the first quarter. Their lone touchdown was scored by tight end Magnus Von Saldern, who had never caught a collegiate pass prior. Grant Jordan, the backup quarterback who made a few separate appearances in the game, set up the score with a 47-yard sprint earlier in the drive. Derek Morris’ 55-yard field goal at the conclusion of the quarter is now the longest in school history, surpassing his previous record-setting make of 53 yards against Bryant.

Jordan was UMass’ leading rusher on the night with 58 yards on seven carries, most of which came on the aforementioned long run. Griffin’s output was a measly three yards on three attempts after the first-play gaffe. Brandon Hood took the bulk of the carries, rushing 10 times for 40 yards. Jacquon Gibson returned to his leading-receiver ways, but his six catches only turned into 35 yards. Hood and Max Dowling were the only other players to catch multiple passes, combining for 11 yards on four receptions.

Linebacker Rashad Henry was the main man defensively in the absence of Timmy Hinspeter. The redshirt sophomore accumulated 16 tackles, including nine solo and seven assisted. Henry and Tyler Martin carried a large load at the heart of the Minutemen defensive unit.

While UMass survived the game without throwing an interception, Hairston and Jordan failed to reach 100 passing yards in their united effort. The Zips amassed 138 more yards through the air and 160 more on the ground, for a total discrepancy of just under 300 total yards.

“At some point, ownership’s got to go both ways,” Harasymiak said. “Just extremely disappointing to try and put them all in a position to be successful and we all got to take ownership for not doing it.”

The Minutemen’s midweek mania arrives in Amherst for the first time when they host Northern Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be watched live on ESPNU.

Cameron Pellegrino