UMass disintegrates in second half during win over Central Connecticut State

Everything was going swimmingly for the Massachusetts men’s basketball team in its opening half against Central Connecticut State on Sunday afternoon. That quickly changed after the Minutemen (3-1) exited the locker room from the halftime break, as they were outscored 49-33 in the second half.

“The only thing we did was we made threes in the first half,” head coach Frank Martin said. “That’s fool’s gold. That’s what happens when you don’t do things the right way, you fall in love with the shortcuts and the BS, and then people think ‘Wow, they played great.’ No we didn’t, we were awful. It was an embarrassing performance.”

UMass connected on seven 3-pointers in the first half, but when that number decreased to three in the second, it struggled to score the ball. The Minutemen became completely stagnant in their offensive sets, and when the shots were no longer going down, their lack of movement became a serious liability. They didn’t execute on any of their plays and fell into the continuous trap of forcing up contested shots, both early and late in the shot clock.

Making a high percentage of shots from beyond the arc can often serve as a cover-up for the rest of the game. That was certainly the case against the Blue Devils (2-2). With the score being the only statistic that truly matters in any given game, the final box score can be a distraction from the events of the contest. If UMass has aspirations of competing for the Mid-American Conference title come March, they’ll need to repair a plethora of weaknesses, including free throw shooting.

“[Missing free throws] goes in hand-in-hand with our inability to play the game the right way,” Martin said. “When people are not mentally engaged in the responsibility that they signed up for, that’s what happens. The intricacies of our defense and our offense can get masked because we make threes … That’s what happens when mentally you’re not engaged in games, you miss free throws.”

Central Connecticut State was fighting to keep its head above water after getting blitzed from the outset, leading to a seemingly insurmountable 51-28 halftime deficit. The Minutemen hauled in the first 10 rebounds of the matchup, which ignited their up-tempo offense. When the Blue Devils turned that rebounding advantage in their favor at the start of the second half, they went on a surging 13-0 run.

The second half tone of the game was set by a Leonardo Bettiol turnover on the first possession — one of seven for him on the day. He now has double the amount of turnovers than any other player on the roster through the first four games. That miscue was directly followed by a Daniel Hankins-Sanford short-armed miss at the basket and then a mindless traveling violation on the next possession.

UMass then tried to fall back on what was working for them in the first half in an attempt to right the ship. Jayden Ndjigue, who has now missed all seven of his 3-point attempts this season, hit the back iron from the left side of the arc before leaving one short from the opposite side of the court just seven seconds later. The issues kept snowballing as Danny Carbuccia missed a right-handed layup moments after checking into the game in hopes of providing a needed spark. The Minutemen finished with 11 missed layups on the day.

“We missed three consecutive uncontested layups to start the half,” Martin said. “So in the first half, we make threes and their open shots didn’t go in. In the second half, it flipped. Their open shots went in and we missed our shots. That means we didn’t play the right way, that’s the only difference in the game.”

In the end, UMass won the game 84-77. The worry is that its 23-point lead crumbled all the way down to five in a regional non-conference game. Martin is not concerned with scratching out victories at any cost, but rather executing a play style that is efficient and consistent across all facets of the game. Before the Minutemen set their eyes on any long-term success, he believes players must be willing to put in the work outside of just shooting.

“Along the line, when you create the discipline, the desire, the consistency, the will to do the hard things and you make shots, then you got a chance to play for a championship,” Martin said. “When I get out of bed every day, that’s what I coach for. I don’t coach to win a game. I coach to build a team that’s prepared to win.”

