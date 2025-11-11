UMass Downtown hosts poetry reading

On Nov. 6, UMass Downtown hosted four guest speakers — Abigail Chabitnoy, Hannah Brooks-Motl, Joan Tate and Melissa Dickey — as a part of an ongoing “Writers Reading” series, intended to platform local authors.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Amherst Business Improvement District, offered the opportunity to dive into the thoughts and linguistic impulses of four distinct but equally intriguing poets.

Chabitnoy began the evening by introducing her fellow speakers. The first of which was Hannah Brooks-Motl, who holds an MFA from UMass Amherst and was a finalist for the New England Book Award.

Brooks-Motl’s shared excerpts from her work entitled “Ultraviolet of the Genuine.” The collection includes a poem, “Poverty Mountain,” named after the local landmark in Amherst.

“A lot of my poems are very abstract but anchored often through a title in physical reality,” Brooks-Motl said. Her recitation probed deeply into the mountainside environment, including phrases such as “rude acorns drubbing the roof,” and having “a dutiful dialogue with fallen leaves.”

“The act of making a poem feels very hands-on and tactile,” she commented after. “It’s really about moving language around to make something new.”

As she also holds a full-time job, Brooks-Motl wakes up at 3 to 4 a.m. every morning to write. She states that this is a liminal time in which she feels “particularly connected to that mythical mind-space.” Besides that, she tries not to affiliate with a certain approach to writing.

“Poetry is a space where I encounter myself as a stranger,” Brooks-Motl explained. “It’s about being strange to yourself.”

This sentiment was largely shared by her fellow speakers, who emphasized the importance of mindfulness over physical surroundings or routine when writing.

“I put myself in the space where I’m able to take mental tangents and consider those big impossible questions without needing to have answers,” Chabitnoy said.

For Joan Tate, who earned her MFA from UMass Amherst and has had work published in several magazines, this state often occurs when she is driving or like Brooks-Motl, has just woken up. Tate even keeps a log of dreams to use for material.

One of her readings was titled “Hyperreality,” in which Tate recites a list of sporadic items united by the same anaphoric phrase: “Oh, hello.” She rattles off a list of the good and the bad: rent, theory, cucumbers, typewriters, mint coats, “16 million empty homes.”

She describes this tactic as a sort of ode to the nuances of existence.

“Finding this one phrase… becomes kind of warped and profane in our current world, to be just radically embracing everything,” Tate said after the reading.

Following Tate’s performance, Melissa Dickey shared pieces from works that have yet to be published that explore tensions between alienation and intimacy. Dickey is the author of three books of poems, one of which won “Honors” for the 2024 Massachusetts book award in poetry and earned her MFA from the Iowa Writers Workshop.

In the excerpts from her book “Dragons,” Dickey focuses on the turbulence of pregnancy and motherhood.

“Our neighbor next door is from Arkansas and hasn’t been right since his stroke,” she reads. “He says I should be worried/about the Dragons in the White House./He says I should be worried/for my children/… /I said there are good dragons and bad dragons.”

The evening concluded with Chabitnoy, whose book “How to Dress a Fish” won the Colorado Book Award for Poetry and was shortlisted for the 2020 Griffin Prize for Poetry. She chose excerpts from her second book titled “In the Current Where Drowning is Beautiful” to read aloud, which contemplates the intersection between environmental changes and womanhood.

“How does the river fare?” she recites. “I guess it’s true women are still talking about the weather—one can’t be too careful about the currents these days.”

Chabitnoy noted that much of her work centers around violence towards indigenous women. As a member of Tangirnaq Native Village in Alaska, this portion of her identity remains integral to her writing.

“I realized that a lot of themes in my work do revolve around violence and wounding,” she said. “But I’ve learned to lean into that wounding as a space of regeneration.”

Before closing the night, Chabitnoy spoke briefly on an upcoming collection of poems yet to be published. She described the forthcoming piece as an “unwitting elegy to a world I didn’t realize I was in fact in love with.”

