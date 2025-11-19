UMass drowns under Ohio’s rain-soaked rushing attack

With the 2025 season drifting toward a winless effort for the Massachusetts football team, it had little left to withstand a Mid-American Conference heavyweight. UMass (0-11, 0-7 MAC) flashed a bit of life early on before being drenched and wrung out during a 42-14 loss on a rainy Tuesday night in Ohio.

The Minutemen had no answer for the Bobcats’ (7-4, 5-2 MAC) rushing attack in the rainy conditions. Ohio rushed for 363 yards as a team on 57 total carries. Senior running back Sieh Bangura gashed UMass for 196 yards and two touchdowns on his own. He broke off several explosive runs down the sideline as the Minutemen failed to tackle or set the edge effectively.

Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro leads the nation in missed tackles forced at his position and is nearly impossible to drag down on the first attempt. Since becoming the starter last year, he’s now won all 12 home games he’s played in. He added 81 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Navarro carried the ball 14 times, as did secondary running back Duncan Brune, who ran for another 84 yards and scored one of his two touchdowns in high-flying hurdle fashion halfway through the second quarter. The rushing trio accounted for all six of Ohio’s scores on the night.

“We just didn’t tackle well,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “There was a lot of one-on-one tackles and we didn’t make them. [Navarro’s] probably the best offensive player that we’ll play … I think the circumstance of the game led them to rush it so much, but we got to do a better job tackling.”

The Minutemen’s quarterback struggles have been ever-present this season, and those struggles transformed into further injury concerns in the MACtion contest. All three quarterbacks took snaps in the first half, beginning with AJ Hairston suffering a blow to the shoulder less than two minutes into the matchup. Brandon Rose was the first signal caller off the bench, but he too got banged up and did not return after a brief weather delay just prior to halftime. Grant Jordan entered with just under four minutes left in the first half and played the remainder of the game.

Jordan changed the game with his improvisation ability and gave the UMass offense a spark, though the flame eventually burned out. His highlight came early in the third quarter on a second-and-goal from the 9-yard line. After seeing no options down the field, he flipped his hips before turning on a dime and rounded the incoming edge rusher screaming off the right side of the line. Now 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage, he stepped up and delivered a strike to the middle of the end zone, which found the waiting hands of true freshman Elijah Pedro, whose first collegiate catch went for a 9-yard touchdown.

Three turnovers and two missed field goals proved costly for the Minutemen. Derek Morris could not connect on attempts from 55 and 47 yards through the rough conditions, both of which came in the final minute of the first half. A botched snap on fourth-and-1 at the close of the first quarter and a telegraphed Rose throw intended for Jacquon Gibson that was intercepted killed any existing UMass momentum. Jordan threw another interception in the game’s waning moments as he desperately tried to push the ball downfield.

“I thought, actually, with this type of weather and type of game, what [Jordan] does is extend the play …” Harasymiak said. “Your third-string quarterback doesn’t get any reps during the week. That’s the hard part for him to go in there and kind of do that, just get ready … Obviously, [Jordan] can scramble can a little bit. Ultimately, once the score got to where it got to down three scores, we had to throw it a little bit more, so that led to the bad interception.”

Defensively, the Minutemen made a number of determined plays that stopped the Bobcats in their tracks. Early in the second half, Navarro was weaving side-to-side in an attempt to gain extra yards after converting a third-and-9. He exhibited a plethora of shifty jukes before defensive end Marques White laid the boom and knocked the ball loose, where it was secured by Shymell Davis. They also made two important fourth-down stops and collected five tackles for loss, but those efforts were wasted.

“I thought they played hard — but again I’ve covered this before — you’re a Division I football player, you’re supposed to play hard,” Harasymiak said. “I think we need to clean up some things, obviously we don’t have a lot of time left … I think they fought, but to me, you’re supposed to.”

A spirited effort in the early goings saw UMass draw a surprising first blood. Hairston carried the opening drive into the red zone before exiting the game, leaving Rose to finish what he started. Rose executed a perfect play action and lofted a pass into the delicate hands of tight end Owen Anderson whilst getting hit by two rushers simultaneously. The Minutemen never led again and ultimately fell to an Ohio team that completed just three passes for 28 yards all night long.

UMass has one last chance to avoid going winless in 2025 when it hosts Bowling Green at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Kickoff for the season finale is set for 4:30 p.m. and the game can be watched live on ESPNU.

Cameron Pellegrino can be reached at cpellegrino@umass.edu and followed on X @cam_pellegrino