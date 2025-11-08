UMass field hockey falls in devastating 2-1 loss in MAC title game

The No. 15 Massachusetts field hockey team fell 2-1 in double overtime to No. 13 Miami (OH) in the Mid-American Conference final. The heartbreaking loss ended The Minutewomen’s (16-4, 8-1 MAC) hopes of claiming their first MAC title and extended the RedHawks’ (14-4, 8-1 MAC) remarkable run to eight consecutive tournament championships.

“I’m proud of our team’s performance,” head coach Barb Weinberg said. “I thought they fought really hard, and I think anyone could have won that game today.”

The game-winning goal came late in the second overtime when Lucia Ventos found open space, carried the ball into the circle and struck the ball through the five-hole past Myrte van Herwijnen. As the final whistle blew, the Miami players were filled with emotion.

Momentum swung in UMass’ favor on a penalty corner opportunity. With her sixth goal of the season, Lina Kroeger got the equalizer and forced overtime.

Inserting the penalty corner, Gabrielle Benkestein fired a pass to Fiene Jenniskens, who cleanly stopped the ball for Kroeger to drag it past Nicky Sjouken. The freshman found her spot when she saw the wide-open pocket on the bottom left side of the cage. The Munich, Germany native ripped a perfectly placed shot to tie the game at 1-1.

The RedHawks made it on the board first from a penalty stroke battle between the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, Miami’s Malena Sabez, and the MAC Goalkeeper of the Year, Minutewoman van Herwijnen. Sabez fired it past the side of the Netherlands native, just under her left arm.

The RedHawks struggled in penalty strokes this game, only executing one out of nine, but when it mattered most, the Mendoza, Argentina native got the job done.

Miami finished the day with 14 shots to UMass’ 12. Sabez led the RedHawks with five, and Kroeger and Neva Eisenga led the Minutewomen with two each. Miami goalkeeper Sjouken came up huge, posting eight saves to van Herwijnen’s five.

With a back-and-forth battle amongst the two teams, the physical intensity was evident in the foul count, where UMass committed 55 to the RedHawks’ 45. Both sides combined for a total of 15 penalty corners.

From the opening whistle, it was clear that this would be a game decided on the narrowest of margins. Both teams, loaded with All-Conference talent, lived up to expectations as the top two teams in the largest field hockey conference.

UMass capped its dominant season with a collection of conference honors . The Minutewomen collected two First Team All-Conference members, two Second Team All-Conference selections and three All-Freshman Team honorees.

Despite the loss, three UMass players earned All-Tournament Team honors: sophomore Elani Sherwood, and seniors van Herwijnen and Benkenstein.

“I’m really proud of the team,” Weinberg said. “I think when you reflect on this season and what this group was able to accomplish coming into a new conference, and winning the regular season title, it’s a huge accomplishment, and I hope they look back on that soon.”

Without a conference title ticket to the NCAA tournament, the Minutewomen will look to secure an at-large bid on Sunday, Nov. 9 in the selection show.

“I think we’re peaking at the right time, and I don’t think we’ve peaked yet,” Weinberg said. “So I think this team deserves some more hockey.”

