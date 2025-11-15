UMass football faces stern test in Ohio

In the Mid-American Conference, despite parity often ruling the day, certain teams’ accolades in football stand out above the rest.

As the fresh face on the block, the Massachusetts football team will take on one of those cornerstone MAC programs Tuesday, traveling to Athens, Ohio to take on the Ohio Bobcats. The Bobcats (6-4, 4-2 MAC) have had one losing season since 2009 and their victory over Miami (OH) two weeks ago clinched a 15th bowl appearance in the last 20 seasons. If you wanted to compare the two programs side-by-side, Ohio’s body of work is the antithesis to what UMass (0-10, 0-6 MAC) has done recently.

“We got a great opponent,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “We need to have our compete level raised. We got to be obsessed with the game of football and we can’t let our situation dictate how we play.”

For the Minutemen, the goal of getting their first victory of 2025 remains unchanged, although that vision looks much cloudier against the Bobcats than it did versus Northern Illinois on Nov. 12. In that game, UMass entered as 8.5-point home underdogs and left with a 45-3 shellacking at the hands of the 3-7 Huskies.

As is expected with an 0-10 FBS football program, there’s been a noticeable talent gap in nearly all of the Minutemen’s games this season. At least part of that can be attributed to a devastating run of injuries that’s hampered UMass’ prospects all season long, gradually transforming the starting lineup into one riddled with initial third and even fourth-stringers.

During Friday’s midweek press conference, Harasymiak added a few more names to the deep injured list. Benjamin Roy Jr. was a rare mainstay on the offensive line, but he’s likely done for the season. Reserve wideout Kenyon Massey saw more playing time with other injuries in the receiving corps, but he’s now out himself. Two starting cornerbacks – Malcolm Greene and Ryan Barnes – are questionable to play. Every new tweak and tear makes an already young Minutemen lineup even less experienced, and Tuesday’s team will likely be the rawest to date.

No element of the Northern Illinois game was more important than the Huskies’ rushing offense. 87% of Northern Illinois’ offensive plays against UMass were runs, and with the team putting up 318 rushing yards and four scores, there was no reason for that percentage to be any lower. The showing was the latest in a string of bad days for the Minutemen’s run defense, which has allowed 278 rushing yards per game since the loss of Timmy Hinspeter a month ago.

In a bit of bad news for that unit, stopping the run gets even more difficult against Ohio. The Bobcats are the only team in the MAC averaging over 200 rushing yards per game, and those numbers come off the back of star running back Sieh Bangura. Since returning to Ohio in the spring, the senior has put up major numbers, including five 100-yard performances in his last seven games. Any success from the UMass defense likely hinges on slowing down the bell cow back.

If Bangura’s the first name on the scouting report for the Minutemen, dual-threat quarterback Parker Navarro should be the second. The graduate student’s been a helpful presence under center for the Bobcats since being named starter in 2024, putting up a combined 48 touchdowns. Between his love of running and his fearless arm, there’s an element of chaos to Navarro’s game that thrives when utilized properly.

“I think [Navarro] is exceptional,” Harasymiak said. “[He’s] the best player that I’ve seen that we’ve played on tape [with] the ability to create the second play, the dual threat.”

The main receiver for UMass to ID is junior Chase Hendricks. The 6-foot-0 junior has put up a statline this season that can stand with nearly any receiver nationwide, racking up 62 receptions for 858 yards and six touchdowns. Hendricks is a rare product of player development within the MAC, having grown over three years with Ohio into the dynamic pass catcher he is today.

On offense, the Minutemen will likely look to build on a decent showing in their passing game against the Huskies. Despite the discontinuity in both the quarterback and receiving rooms, AJ Hairston and Brandon Rose found open men all over the field, leading to one of UMass’ better throwing days of the season. The Bobcats haven’t shown any major weaknesses on defense, but the unit has had more success stopping the run than it’s had with slowing down teams through the air.

If the Minutemen don’t find a way to complete passes consistently in Athens, they must also convert on the throws that matter most. Between misfires and dropped balls, there were a few different passes in Wednesday’s game that could’ve been completed for big gains and/or touchdowns, but instead landed incomplete. Execution in high-leverage situations is a skill that UMass has sorely lacked this season, and if they want a win over Ohio, its margin of error in those major moments is extremely slim.

At the FBS level, these schools have played four times against each other, with all four going the way of the Bobcats. Ohio has scored over 50 points in three of those matchups, including a 58-point showing for the Bobcats in 2018.

“I told the team, I said ‘Listen, if you’re not ready to compete, straight up, you think 45-3 is ugly? You think 44-10 is ugly? This is going to be bad,’” Harasymiak said. “I can’t speak highly enough about when you turn on the tape, [Ohio] is a complete team.”

Kickoff on Tuesday will be at 7:00 p.m. with the game being broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

