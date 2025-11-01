UMass football to visit Akron in first midweek game of season

The Massachusetts football team will set its sights on a fellow Mid-American Conference opponent for a matchup falling on an unusual day of the week.

In classic MAC fashion, the Minutemen (0-8, 0-4 MAC) will punt a Saturday kickoff in favor of a Tuesday one when they play Akron at InfoCision Stadium in Ohio. The weekday matchup will be the first for UMass since its return to the MAC this season.

“There’s excitement, we can use a little bit of change and shakeup probably,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “So, hopefully playing during the middle of the week on national television — there’s two games on — we get to go out and show people that we can be the team we want to be. I’m excited about it; it’s a great venue that this league provides.”

The Zips (3-6, 2-3 MAC) have had a similarly disappointing 2025 campaign to that of the Minutemen’s thus far. However, coming off a win against a Buffalo team that downed UMass in dramatic fashion in mid-October, the Zips are still the heavy favorites in this matchup. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Zips a 75.8% chance of defeating the Minutemen on Tuesday, a number that is calculated based on ESPN analytics.

Akron has displayed promise offensively after a cold start to its season. After dropping their first three games of the 2025 season by a combined margin of 109-28, the Zips have found somewhat of a rhythm. The team has compiled a .500 record of 3-3 since those first three losses, including a dominant 51-7 win over Duquesne.

The Akron offense scores 18.8 points per game on average. This number ranks the Zips at No. 123 nationally in scoring offense compared to the 134 FBS teams.

Leading the Zips’ offense is senior quarterback Ben Finley. The Phoenix, Ariz., native has completed 51.8% of his pass attempts for a total of 1,678 yards. He has also thrown 13 touchdown passes, compared to only seven interceptions.

Eleven spots below the Zips in scoring offense are the Minutemen, who score on average 11.5 points per game, the least of every FBS team in the nation.

AJ Hairston is expected to remain the starter at quarterback for UMass. He has gotten the most work in a room that includes upperclassmen transfers Brandon Rose and Grant Jordan. Hairston has completed 47% of his passing attempts this season for 812 yards. The redshirt freshman has also thrown three touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Defensively, both programs have fared slightly better thus far. Akron’s scoring defense ranks for a tie at No. 95 in the country, allowing exactly 29 points a game on average. Below them at No. 126 in the nation are the Minutemen, who allow just under 36 points a contest.

Harasymiak spoke highly of the Akron coaching staff, especially head coach Joe Moorhead, whom he has experience coaching against in the past.

“I think Joe Moorhead over the last 10, 15 years is more than likely one of the top play–callers in the country at every level,” Harasymiak said. “We went against him last year at Rutgers. I was probably more nervous for that game than a lot of them, just because you always know he’s going to get you.”

Harasymiak and Moorhead’s squads will clash on Tuesday for some weeknight “MACtion.” Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be watched live on CBS Sports Network.

