UMass’ full court pressure leads to an 84-73 victory

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team proved too much to handle for Siena in an 84-73 victory Saturday afternoon. From the opening possession, the Minutewomen (2-0) applied a full court press that the Saints (0-2) never quite figured out.

UMass pressed hard within the first five minutes, forcing multiple turnovers and attacking in transition in response.

“The pressing set the tone right away,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “The two-two-one, our one-two-one-one was great, and Chineye [Odenigbo] affected the game early to get us that lead.”

Leflar has emphasized the importance of guarding physically and getting out in transition to create more offensive possessions. With this approach, the Minutewomen forced 24 turnovers, converting them into 24 fast break points and 27 points off turnovers.

“We did good getting into gaps most of the time,” guard Yahmani McKayle said. “That’s where a lot of our steals came from, and we were on it with the pressing.”

In the first quarter alone, UMass recorded 10 steals compared to Siena’s four. That translated into 38 shot attempts in just 10 minutes. The Minutewomen finished the game with 13 steals and seven blocks, overwhelming the Saints.

The score was tied at five with 7:13 left in the first quarter when a Siena guard crossed half court and was trapped on the right side by Ayanna Franks and Allie Palmieri, forcing Saints head coach Terry Primm to call an early timeout.

Recognizing Siena’s struggles against the trap, UMass executed it again immediately after the timeout. Palmieri intercepted a pass with one hand and took it to the rim for two quick points.

On the next play, Odenigbo rejected a shot with help from Megan Olbrys. The Minutewomen pushed the ball up the floor and Franks hit a jump hook while drawing a foul, though she missed the free throw. Odenigbo responded by jumping into the passing lane for another steal, spinning and finding Palmieri cutting to the basket for an easy two.

Franks intercepted another pass soon after, but UMass couldn’t convert on the possession. The defensive surge lasted nearly three minutes, as Siena failed to score again until the 4:30 mark in the first quarter with a difficult layup that made it 15-7.

The culture and defensive grit that the Minutewomen play with never ceased even with multiple lineup changes. At the four minute mark in the first quarter, first year guard Aiyanna Perkins made a high arching step back midrange jumper. Before Perkins could make it back to the center logo, McKayle already stole the ball and put it in for another fast break layup.

UMass had no intention of letting up on the defensive side. On the next play, Perkins tipped the ball before Siena could get it across half court and forced an eight second violation to give the Minutewomen possession again.

There was no mercy shown to the Saints as on the next play, senior Lily Ferguson stopped a short bounce pass in the paint that led to a pile on the ground. Odenigbo retrieved the ball and passed up to McKayle, who jumped and passed it through her legs to Perkins, who got fouled.

Off a missed Perkins free throw, the Saints attempted to forward pass the ball for a fast break bucket, but Perkins swatted the ball into the stands.

With just a minute left, Perkins met her defender with active hands at the half court line, causing her opponent to travel while looking for someone to pass to. With this incredibly successful defensive run, UMass finished the first quarter up 23-11 and held their lead for the rest of the game.

Off to a hot start this season with two opening wins, the Minutewomen look to extend their winning streak against Harvard at the Mullins Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11 and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Jonathan Charlier can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @JonathanDChar