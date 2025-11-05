UMass hires Thorr Bjorn to lead football program

UMass is hiring Thorr Bjorn as senior deputy athletic director, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Bjorn has spent the past 18 years as Rhode Island’s athletic director and will now take over responsibilities of the football team at his alma mater.

Bjorn was a three-year letter winner for the Minutemen and previously served as UMass’ interim director of athletics from September 2003 to February 2004.

Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford recruited Bjorn, who will also take the role of Chief Administrative Officer. Under Bamford’s leadership, Minutemen football has compiled a 21-100 record and have never won more than four games in a single season. He has sat at the helm of the program since being hired on March 24, 2015.

The move marks a significant shift in UMass’ athletic leadership structure, as Bjorn is set to enter a newly-created position that was catered specifically to his pedigree. He is expected to play an immediate role in charting a new direction for the Minutemen’s football program, which has struggled immensely under the current administration.

A 1990 UMass graduate, Bjorn was recently promoted to vice president and athletic director in May 2025. URI sports teams combined for 40 league titles under his guidance and his fundraising efforts have been successful. In 2024, $65.8 million in state funding went to URI to upgrade its sports facilities campus-wide.

Bjorn spent 15 years in Amherst prior to his migration to Rhode Island. Between 2003-04, he oversaw the administrative staff of all sports, most notably football, hockey and basketball. He also was a driving force in UMass Athletics’ Adidas deal, the installation of the Mullins Center’s video board and the artificial turf surface at McGuirk Alumni Stadium during that period.

Now, he returns to UMass with the task of restoring pride and righting the ship of a football program searching for a new approach and trajectory.

