UMass hockey claims first ranked victory of the season over Cornell

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team scored a late third-period goal to secure a 2-1 victory over No. 20 Cornell. The Big Red (0-1), in their first game of the season, outshot the Minutemen (6-2, 0-1 Hockey East) 28-16 but didn’t find the net more than once.

With just under two minutes left in the third period and the game tied, Jack Musa played the puck off the boards entering the offensive zone while cutting the other direction to try to get around George Fegaras. The Cornell defenseman, in an effort to slow Musa, caught him with a stick to the armpit, resulting in a hooking penalty and a UMass power play.

After gaining possession of the puck following the offensive zone faceoff, Francesco Dell’Elce held the puck on the blue line and played it across for Daniel Jenčko. Jenčko, with time on the right wing, wound up for a quick wrist shot towards the goal. Standing right in front of the Big Red goaltender Remington Keopple, Václav Nestrašil followed the puck all the way to his stick, deflecting it perfectly into the top left of the goal.

“That’s kind of something we kind of drew up to play to Jenčko, and it kind of worked out,” said Nestrašil. “Luckily, I was in the front, just a lucky tip, and we got that goal, and everybody was happy.”

That goal was the freshman’s seventh of the season in just his eighth game for the Minutemen. Nestrašil is now tied for sixth in the nation in goal scoring. However, he has not been the only freshman who has made a habit of finding the back of the net. Forward Lukáš Klečka scored for a fourth time this season with an early goal to begin the game.

In the first two minutes of the game on the power play, Keopple pushed aside a shot by Larry Keenan. Klečka found the puck on his backhand, lifting it up and over the blocker of the senior goalie.

“Lukáš has been the surprise of that [freshman] class,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “We talk about how big our team is, and he’s probably the smallest guy on the team, but he gets his fourth goal, and he plays hard. He plays the game right. We’re very fortunate to have him. Great kid, great teammate, very grateful to be here. He’s been a real gem, so very happy for him.”

With that early goal, UMass got off to a fast start, something it has struggled to do through its previous seven games. In the past four games, the Minutemen have allowed seven first-period goals, three of which were in the opening two minutes of the game.

“I liked our start… that was our goal, to get through the first 10 minutes, and be ready to compete, and the kids did that,” said Carvel. “I just told them, last week we won a game late on Friday night, and we weren’t ready on Saturday, so that’ll be the challenge tomorrow, which is to come out and be ready to compete.”

UMass goalie Michael Hrabal made 27 saves, including 11 in each of the last two periods. The sole goal conceded came late in the first period when Michael Fisher ripped a shot from the blue line, forcing Hrabal to make a shoulder save and leave a dangerous rebound to his right. Gio DiGiulian beat Keenan in a race to the puck, tying the game at one.

“It would have been a shutout if the defense would have picked up the back post and took care of business,” said Carvel. “It was a game unlike a lot of our games where we brought the scoring chances down. The best ones they had were on the rush. We had a couple breakdowns, but [Hrabal] got out, took care of business, took care of the rebounds.”

The second game of the Halloween weekend series against Cornell begins at 6 p.m. at the Mullins Center and can be streamed on ESPN+.

