UMass hockey dismantled 7-3 by Boston College

The No. 12 Massachusetts hockey team suffered a demoralizing 7-3 loss to No. 18 Boston College on Friday. The Eagles (5-4-1, 3-2 Hockey East) outshot, outpossessed and outplayed the Minutemen (7-5, 1-3) for nearly the whole game.

UMass entered the second period with a 2-1 lead after Jack Musa broke a 1-1 tie with three and a half minutes left in the first off a sequence of well-executed passes.

The Minutemen sent the puck back to Francesco Dell’Elce at the point, who then skated over to Musa along the blue line. A quick drop pass gave Musa a passing lane to Václav Nestrašil, curling along the faceoff circle. Nestrašil briefly carried, then sprung Musa loose with another drop pass.

UMass’ points leader took all his open space along the left wing, gliding in on Louka Cloutier virtually unchallenged, and roofed a wrister over the shoulder of the freshman goalie.

From the start of the second period on, BC’s speed and skill took over the game, preventing the Minutemen from building sustained offensive zone possessions and making life difficult for the UMass backline.

“We played into [BC’s] hands,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “I think we competed well enough…I think we let BC get flying around [Friday night], and we were a little out of sorts.”

Just under three minutes into the second period, Drew Fortescue tied the game at two on a shot from the left side that snuck under Jackson Irving’s blocker. The defenseman’s third goal of the season was one of the Eagles’ 14 shots on goal in the period. The Minutemen had six.

“[The first and second periods] weren’t too dissimilar,” Carvel said. “We got outshot and outchanced in the first and the second, and the third was pretty consistent. We were just fortunate to…get a good first goal, I think [it] went off their defenseman.”

After weathering six early shots from BC, the UMass managed to escape the first 10 minutes of the game with a 1-0 lead off a goal by Jack Galanek. The freshman attempted to center the puck off the rush with nine minutes and 25 seconds left in the period, but James Hagens’ skates deflected the pass into the goal.

Hagens eventually made up for his defensive blunder, scoring the Eagles’ third goal of the game to claim their first lead of the night. The sophomore collected a pass from Teddy Stiga, gliding towards Irving through the slot and ripping a shot on goal. The puck deflected off Dell’Elce and past Irving, bouncing through his five-hole.

BC’s speed on the forecheck gave the Minutemen limited time and space to break out of the defensive zone. During a stretch of 4-on-4 play in the second period, UMass struggled to get to the neutral zone without being stripped of the puck.

While on the power play with five minutes left in the second period, the Minutemen similarly could not get through the neutral zone without losing possession and having to reset. UMass went 1-4 on the man advantage on the night.

“We needed our power play to give us some more life tonight, especially with [Hrabal] out,” Carvel said.

Daniel Jenčko scored the lone power play goal off an assist by Galanek, giving the freshman two points on the day. Nestrašil also notched two points, both of which were assists.

Seven different players scored for the Eagles. Dean Letourneau scored BC’s first goal to tie the game at one, then assisted on Will Vote’s tally in the third. Ryan Conmy, Will Traeger and Brady Berard each scored in the third as well.

The Minutemen return to the Mullins Center to take on the Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 15. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

