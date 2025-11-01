UMass hockey stumbles against Cornell, losing 3-1

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team fell to No. 20 Cornell 3-1 on Saturday, leading to its third consecutive weekend split. In a tightly-contested, defense-focused game, the Minutemen (6-3, 0-1 Hockey East) failed to convert on the bulk of their high-quality scoring opportunities.

With just under five minutes remaining in the first period, UMass broke through Big Red (1-1) goalie Alexis Cournoyer for its only goal of the night. Jack Musa carried the puck down the left wing with Michael Fisher closing in. The junior forward toe-dragged around Fisher and into the slot before feeding Mikey DeAngelo a pass, and the sophomore wasted no time hammering a one-timer into the net to tie the game at one.

“I was just trying to find some space on the weak side and create a passing lane,” DeAngelo said. “Honestly, I was just watching him do his thing, and obviously it was a real impressive move and set me up well, so it’s playing with a guy like that.”

The goal was DeAngelo’s third of the season and the first scored on home ice. Musa has six goals on the season, and his assist on Saturday was his seventh.

The Minutemen outshot Cornell 34-28, but Fisher and the rest of the Big Red blueline held strong. Many of those shots came from long distance, with 19 coming from the point. Funneling pucks on goal is part of the offensive identity of UMass, but most of those shots were low-danger scoring opportunities.

“I credit [Cornell],” said head coach Greg Carvel on the Minutemen’s lack of finishing. “They check really well. They’re fundamentally very sound. They play very [well in] the defensive zone. They make it really hard.”

Charlie Major scored the game-winner for Cornell on a 5-on-3 late in the second period. Ryan Walsh passed the puck down to Major on the goal line to the right of Minutemen goaltender Michael Hrabal. The sophomore walked the line, darting in front of Hrabal to whip a shot on goal, but lost control of the puck. It slid right across the crease and off UMass’ Owen Murray, past the sprawling Hrabal.

“[Major] is a pretty dynamic offensive player,” Cornell head coach Casey Jones said. “[He’s a] good player, good offensive player and he’s developing his all-around game. A lot of offense is going to run through him, too. He’ll be a key.”

Major and Walsh both assisted on the Big Red’s third goal of the night, which was also on the power play. With six and a half minutes left in the game, Xavier Veilleux ripped a one-timer over Hrabal’s shoulder to make it 3-1.

For long stretches of the game, neither team could gain a clear upper hand. Both groups played tightly in the neutral and defensive zones, shutting down entries and making it difficult for either side to sustain possessions in the offensive zone.

“I felt like for 60 minutes, we were on our game,” Carvel said. “I liked our game five-on-5. It’s hard to get momentum. I knew this weekend, for both teams, it [was] going to be hard for either team to get momentum. I thought we had it for a couple of stretches.”

Cornell opened the scoring two minutes into the game, capitalizing on a turnover by Landon Nycz behind his own goal. Luke Delin picked up Nycz’s drop pass behind the goal, skated around to the dot to give himself a passing lane and fired a pass to Gio DiGiulian in the slot. The tally was DiGiulian’s second of the weekend.

“It’s really tough to sweep,” Carvel said. “In a year where I thought there was going to be more separation from the top to the bottom, there seems to be even less…To get a sweep is pretty outstanding. You need to play really well, your goaltender needs to steal a game or something.”

The Minutemen begin the bulk of conference play with a series against No. 12 Maine starting on Thursday, Nov. 6. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

