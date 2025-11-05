UMass hockey takes on Maine in first Hockey East series

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team takes on its second Hockey East opponent of the season against No. 6 Maine on Thursday and Friday. The Minutemen (6-3, 0-1 HEA) are coming off a series split against No. 17 Cornell, while the Black Bears (5-2-1, 2-0 HEA) enter the series after sweeping Boston University.

UMass won the first game against the Big Red 2-1, with freshman Václav Nestrašil scoring his seventh goal of the season with under two minutes remaining to secure the win. Lukáš Klečka, another freshman, scored the first goal for the Minutemen on the power play in the first period. The tally was Klečka’s fourth of the season.

Nestrašil, a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, has lived up to the expectations to the tune of 11 points through nine games. Klečka did not have those same expectations entering the season but has become a steady source of scoring for UMass.

“You bring in a big freshman class, and you think you know what to expect,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “Some guys are surprises, and some guys are not as good as you expected, but [Klečka] has been the surprise of that class.”

Two power play goals from Cornell were the difference in Saturday’s matchup as the Minutemen lost 3-1. The Big Red jumped out to a 1-0 lead 1:41 into the game, continuing a trend of slow starts for UMass. Mikey DeAngelo tied the game at one off a feed from Jack Musa later in the first, but undisciplined penalties gave Cornell all the opportunity it needed to regain and then extend its lead.

Through the first nine games of the season, the Minutemen have been prone to mistake-riddled hockey up and down their roster. Defensemen have turned pucks over in critical situations, and forwards have struggled to gel.

This is expected for a roster that has eight freshmen and three transfers, many of whom have been put in significant roles immediately. Now, a month into the season, those mistakes should start to dwindle.

“I expect every new player here to make mistakes learning how to play our systems and how to check properly,” Carvel said. What I really liked [against Cornell] was I just saw our percentages of mistakes go down and our percentage of [good] decisions, and [winning] battles and checking go up.”

“This was the first time I got excited because I feel us now starting to get momentum down the road we want to be on.”

UMass will have to play clean hockey to contain Maine’s offense. The Black Bears exploded for 13 goals last weekend against Boston University, led by Justin Poirier’s three-goal series. They are now the No. 5 scoring offense in the country and will pounce on any sloppy play in the defensive zone.

Last season, Maine maintained the third-best scoring defense across all of college hockey, holding opponents to 1.97 goals against. This year, the Black Bears have fallen to the No. 34 scoring defense, despite retaining an experienced blue line including Frank Djurasevic, Brandon Chabrier and Brandon Holt.

Albin Boija remains the anchor for Maine’s backline, but his .895 save percentage and 2.48 goals against average are a far cry from the .928 and 1.82 he posted last season. Still, the Swede can steal games, like in his 40-save performance against the Minutemen last March.

The two-game series will start on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center. The second game on Friday also starts at 7 p.m., and both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

