UMass hockey to take on No. 18 Boston College in home-and-home

The No. 12 Massachusetts hockey team prepares to face off against No. 18 Boston College this weekend in a home-and-home, searching for its second series sweep of the season against the Eagles (4-4-1, 2-2 Hockey East).

Coming off a series split with No. 8 Maine, the Minutemen (7-4, 1-2 HEA) will look to continue playing with the high-powered momentum they ended Friday with, coming up big with a 4-0 shutout against a team tied for sixth in the nation in scoring. The shutout was their first conference win.

“The kids came out and played the way they’re capable of,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “Maine’s a very good team … if we’re even with Maine, who’s, to me, a really good hockey team, then we’re in a good spot.”

Jackson Irving stood tall in net against the Black Bears, earning the Hockey East Goaltender of the Week accolade after posting 85 saves through the weekend. The games marked his first ice time of the season with Michael Hrabal still out day-to-day.

The shutout against Maine came after the team collapsed with a disappointing performance on Thursday, falling 6-2.

“I remember saying … Friday morning, ‘The game plan hasn’t changed one bit,’” Carvel said. “Not one little bit. [We’ve] just got to decide to show up and compete.”

Currently, Jack Musa and Václav Nestrašil lead UMass in scoring, with 15 and 13 points through the first nine games, respectively. Nestrašil is ranked No. 11 in the nation for goal-scoring.

BC heads into this weekend after sweeping Vermont, only conceding one goal on the weekend. For his performance, netminder Louka Cloutier was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week. Cloutier has been in net for all of the Eagles’ wins this season, holding a 4-2 record between the pipes and recording a .914 save percentage.

Although BC lacks the prestige and caliber of its roster last year, dropping 12 spots from its pre-season poll ranking, it’s still a top team to contend with.

“They’re not quite as good as last year, but [we] still can’t take them lightly,” defenseman Larry Keenan said. “We know they’re [going to] be good. They have skilled guys.”

James Hagens, selected seventh overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins, has notched three goals and six assists so far this season for a team-high nine points. Tying his goal tally are Jake Sondreal and Dean Letourneau.

“Playing physical on them,” Keenan said about countering players like Hagens. “Don’t give them time and space to make a play, because you know skilled guys will like that. So, just don’t give them any time.”

This weekend, Bo Cosman likely returns to the lineup for the Minutemen after missing the last six games. Before leaving due to injury, Cosman scored in both of the last two games he played in.

“[Cosman] gives us great speed and energy,” Carvel said. “[Cosman] plays [a] courageous style, and we’ve been missing that. I really do think that against the last two weekends, not having him in the lineup has taken a little bit out of our identity … we’re excited to have him back.”

UMass makes the trip to Chestnut Hill for a matchup at Conte Forum on Friday, Nov. 14, before returning to the Mullins Center on Saturday, Nov. 15, where the Minutemen are hosting a Teddy Bear Toss. Guests are asked to bring new stuffed animals as donations. Puck drop for both matchups is set for 7 p.m., and the games can be streamed on ESPN+.

Caroline Burge can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Caroline_Burge.