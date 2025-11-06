UMass holds press conference welcoming back Thorr Bjorn

After the announcement of his hiring Wednesday morning as the University of Massachusetts’ senior deputy athletic director, it didn’t take long for Thorr Bjorn to arrive in Amherst.

The longtime Rhode Island AD took a short drive up to take questions from media members on Thursday. Bjorn and current athletic director Ryan Bamford joined in after the weekly football press conference was held, mainly answering questions on the football program and the logistics of Bjorn’s position.

What would normally be an introductory press conference served as a re-re-reintroduction to Bjorn, who enters his fourth spell at UMass. After receiving both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the school, Bjorn ran the gamut of athletic positions at his alma mater, working there from 1990-2000 and again from 2003-2007. He served as the university’s interim AD from Sep. 2003 to Feb. 2004, but his newest position is the highest full-time role he’s held at UMass.

“This is home,” Bjorn said. “Why leave a place I truly love [in Rhode Island], working for a boss I truly love? It’s to come back to a place that I really love and made a huge impact on my life.”

The bulk of Bjorn and Bamford’s comments revolved around the Minutemen football team. One of Bjorn’s main responsibilities will be to oversee the program, advising Bamford on administrative decisions that could get the team out of its perpetual slump. In Kingston, it took a very long time for Bjorn to get football rolling, but the Rams made a major breakthrough in 2024 with their first FCS playoff appearance in 39 years. Now, up a level and dealing with a program in the basement nationally, he’ll have a whole new challenge on his hands.

Bamford mentioned that his time commitment with other administrative duties created a need for an extra administrator to manage the football program. The hire of high-level administrators to help an athletic director manage their high-profile teams isn’t rare in college athletics, but it is more common at the power conference level.

“I brought [the job] to [Bjorn] before I brought it to anybody, to see if he was going to be interested,” Bamford said. “I just felt like it was kind of the next step that we needed to take to ultimately grow not only the football program, but our athletics program and our athletics department.”

One of the most important details clarified on Thursday revolved around the power structure within UMass’ athletic department. Despite Bjorn’s hiring, Bamford reiterated that he’ll have final authority over all decisions made within the department, including those that involve the football team. Bjorn could possibly make decisions when the athletic director is traveling for games and fundraising trips, but otherwise, all power remains with Bamford.

Regardless, the pedigree of Bjorn will make him a valued voice. In addition to his football duties and his responsibilities to manage other areas of athletics, such as sales and brand management, the alum will also assist Bamford and COO Kirsten Britton in all areas of the department.

“When [Bamford] asked me about coming back, I said … there’s going to be times that we’re going to be behind closed doors and I’m going to tell you things that I think you need to hear, but you may not want to, and vice versa,” Bjorn said. “[I’ll] hopefully [be] that advocate [who] can throw some ideas out and make some suggestions and then really carry that message forward.”

Within the football program, the oversight of Bjorn will lie in the administrative and development areas. He mentioned that some of his roles will include analyzing budgets, looking at scheduling and thinking creatively of ways to improve organization.

One specific task he’ll assist with is the upgrades to McGuirk Alumni Stadium, which were singled out in questioning. Bamford mentioned that plans for improvements on the aged facility are still in the design stage, but he claims some noticeable changes will arrive in phases over the next two to three years.

“[McGuirk is] if not the worst, it’s one of the worst FBS stadiums,” Bamford said. “We have to address this and now we’re going to, and I think there’s a team of us. [Bjorn] will be added to that team.”

Bjorn’s first day in his new position will be Dec. 1.

Dean Wendel can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @DeanWende1.