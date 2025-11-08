UMass men’s club hockey secures convincing 7-4 victory at home against Providence

The Massachusetts men’s club hockey team secured a convincing 7-4 victory against New England rival Providence on Saturday, controlling the season series two wins to none. UMass (9-2) rode a wave of offense to victory with six different Minutemen connecting with the back of the net.

“We got back to our game [and] our brand of hockey, which is hard forechecking, keeping pucks low and [working] in a cycle,” head coach Skip Welch said.

The contest erupted with a scoring barrage in the second period, with both teams combining for six goals: four from UMass and two from the Friars (5-3).

Following an early Providence goal by defenseman Jack Becconsall that tied the game at two apiece, Minutemen forwards Tommy Hayes and Jack O’Neil both responded with individual scores to reclaim a 4-2 lead. Hayes stole the puck from a Friar attacker and scored on a 1-on-1 opportunity against Providence goalie Dean Saccomanno, a goal that was quickly followed by O’Neil’s score, which the forward corralled off a ricochet and returned to the net.

One minute later, forward Sam Lally slipped past a Friar defender, creating a 3-on-2 advantage in enemy territory. From the right half of the ice, the sophomore ripped a shot out of Saccomanno’s reach and recorded his first collegiate goal to make it a 5-2 game.

Providence forward Anthony Tittanegro added to the Friars’ tally as the final quarter of the period wound down, but UMass answered three minutes later when forward Brett Niland collected an off-target shot and wrapped around the back of the goal to punch in a goal at Saccomanno’s feet.

The Minutemen’s 6-3 lead proved to be too formidable for Providence to overcome, with both teams scoring in the third period to keep it a three-goal game. UMass forward Zach Sideropoulos recorded his second goal of the evening on an assist from Matt Carrara, and the Friars’ Ben Stavaridis found the back of the net as well.

The Minutemen continuously shut down the possibility of prolonged momentum on the opposing side, which ultimately ended the contest. Welch added that the entire defense played “outstanding” Saturday night.

UMass goalkeeper Kevin Wright embodied the identity of the Minutemen’s aggressive defense throughout the outing. During the final five seconds of the second frame, Wright found himself 1-on-1 against a Providence forward on a breakaway. The goalkeeper decided to step up out of his crease to take the attacker head-on and make an outstanding save with his right shoulder, preserving the three-score lead entering the final period.

The opening period ended with UMass leading 2-1, with one goal from each side being scored during a power play.

The night was defined by physicality, with players making sure to get in an extra shove after fighting for the puck and taunting each other before the opening faceoff. The officials called 11 penalties on the night, with eight against the Minutemen and three against the Friars.

“Physicality was good,” Welch said. “Both teams wanted it really bad. We matched [Providence’s] physicality. It’s a good squad on both sides of the puck, so it’s good to come out with a [victory].”

Two shots connected during one power play that came with seven minutes remaining in the first period. Providence’s Hollis Humphries scored on a one-timer from a cross-ice pass that sliced through the Minutemen defense. Despite the early 1-0 deficit, UMass answered, still down a man, after defenseman TJ Michel corralled the puck from the left circle following a faceoff, sending a wrist shot past Saccomanno.

Prior to the penalties, the Minutemen maintained immense pressure on the Friars’ defense, recording 13 shots to Providence’s four, ending the frame with a 20 to 10 disparity. UMass concluded the contest with 43 shots on goal compared to the Friars’ 25.

The Minutemen return to the ice on Sunday, Nov. 9, to square off against Keene State at 11 a.m. at the Mullins Center Community Rink.

