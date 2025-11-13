UMass routs Le Moyne in guarantee game

It had to write a paycheck to do so, but the Massachusetts men’s basketball team got a comfortable 94-80 victory over Le Moyne on Thursday night. The Minutemen (2-1) flexed their might on both ends throughout the game against the Dolphins (1-3), building up a lead that proved to be insurmountable for their Northeast Conference foe.

The first five minutes of the second half served as the game-winning sequence for UMass, as what was a 10-point halftime lead ballooned up to 23. During this time, a Minutemen offense that’s had their moments of potency in 2025-26 was firing on all cylinders, making shots everywhere on the court.

The first basket of the second half came off a tough Marcus Banks Jr. drive to the goal, with the UMBC transfer blowing by his man and lofting in a layup over two Le Moyne defenders. The mid-range jumper is the bread and butter of Daniel Hankins-Sanford’s game, and he made use of it with a turnaround jumper shortly after Banks Jr. had scored. The three-pointers came later on in the run, with K’Jei Parker and Banks Jr. both making catch-and-shoot tries from the right wing.

UMass’ defense tightened up during this stretch as well. Players were aggressive at the point of attack without fouling, and when the Dolphins tried to switch sides and find open shooters, the Minutemen shut those opportunities down too. There were two consecutive possessions early on where the away team couldn’t even muster a shot attempt, losing track of the shot clock after getting hounded by a maroon uniform or two.

“It really was our defense that kind of translated over to [be] successful on offense,” Banks Jr. said. “We got talented players that know how to play offense, but when it comes down to winning championships and winning ball games, defense is [what] we got to take pride in.”

Despite UMass generally outplaying Le Moyne, the final scoreline shows a game that looked much tighter. The Dolphins made up their ground over the final ten and a half minutes, whittling what was a 24-point Minutemen lead down to as close as 10.

The run was largely predicated off Le Moyne’s starters outplaying the UMass’ bench unit, with free lanes to the rim either resulting in layups or trips to the free throw line. Plus-minus isn’t often a stat that Martin refers to postgame, but when all starters recorded a double-digit number and all bench players landed in the negatives, the veteran head coach brought up the results multiple times.

“Our bench [was a] complete joke, what they did today,” head coach Frank Martin said. “These are my guys, they play [and practice] hard, but that’s unacceptable. That’s total disrespect to what we try to get accomplished every day in practice.”

The first half of Thursday night’s game was also generally competitive, with the Minutemen not taking their first double-digit lead until the halftime buzzer had sounded. The home squad played a sound offensive half, shooting nearly 58% from the floor, but the Dolphins overruled good defensive possessions with better shotmaking in order to stick around. On one occasion midway through the half, Jakai Sanders and Trent Mosquera made back-to-back difficult threes over the outstretched hands of UMass defenders, with Sanders’ shot specifically going in despite a Parker contest from just inches away.

Banks Jr. was back to his old ways after playing banged-up against Albany, leading all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting and five made threes. The senior’s shooter mindset showed itself early on, as Banks Jr. took advantage of a perimeter defense that entered the night in the bottom-15 nationally. When the Hampton, Va. native was inside the arc, a majority of his other baskets were layups, as he used his quick burst to drive past Le Moyne defenders.

The second-highest scorer on the evening was Parker, who had his most efficient night to date in a Minutemen uniform. The JUCO transfer looked composed at the point guard position all night, scoring at will and finding his teammates in half-court sets. The junior finished with 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting, five assists and four rebounds.

“I’m happy for [Parker],” Martin said. “[In the] first half the other day, he was 0-for-7 maybe from the field, and he went out in the second half [and] made some threes. I think that allowed him to relax and obviously you saw the way he played today.”

Two other UMass players scored in double figures, as Leonardo Bettiol finished with 17 points and true freshman Danny Carbuccia chipped in 13 off the bench.

Sanders led the Dolphins in scoring, as the Saint Peter’s transfer put up a career-high 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting. The main man on the Minutemen’s scouting report entering Thursday was likely Mosquera, who had scored 20 points each over Le Moyne’s first two Division I games, but the Boston native couldn’t find an offensive groove in his home state, ultimately scoring 15 points and going 5-of-13 from the floor.

The final game in UMass’ season-opening homestand is on Sunday, Nov. 16, as the Minutemen look to get their revenge on a Central Connecticut State team that beat them a season ago. The game will tipoff at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

Dean Wendel can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @DeanWende1.