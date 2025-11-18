UMass speeds past UMass Lowell in 85-45 victory

The score is 12-2 and the Massachusetts women’s basketball team just finished a 10-0 run. The crowd in the Mullins Center rose to its feet three minutes into the first quarter as UMass Lowell called the first timeout of the game. The fast-paced offense, coupled with aggressive, press-style defense, led the Minutewomen (4-0) to an 85-45 win Tuesday night.

The press defense worked like a charm for UMass, forcing 18 total turnovers. A-10 Rookie of the Year, Yahmani McKayle, found plenty of success, tallying two steals and helping the Minutewomen dominate in transition.

“I think our defense creates our offense,” McKayle said. “I think that kind of gets us going a little bit when we start pressing.”

The River Hawks (2-2) turned the ball over 18 times in a variety of ways. Whether it was a missed pass, travel, or jump ball, UMass Lowell couldn’t break the Minutewomen’s press. Leading scorer and new addition to the Minutewomen, Ayanna Franks, gave her take on the quick-moving style of play.

“I think it gives us a big confidence boost,” Franks said. “You know, we want to get out and play fast and I’m getting deflections and steals, especially in the back line.”

With 27 points off turnovers, the Minutewomen applied adequate pressure to create extra shots. UMass took almost 20 more shots at the basket than its opponent, helping extend its growing lead. With 12 more second chance points than the River Hawks, the Minutewomen won the possession battle by a long shot.

Coming into the game this Tuesday, UMass Lowell felt as if their size and strength could out-rebound UMass. Nothing could have been further from the truth as it completed 43 total rebounds on the night.

Anya George got her first collegiate points in 15 minutes of play, grabbing four defensive rebounds in the process.

Aiyanna Perkins, Chinenye Odenigbo and Allie Palmieri all grabbed the ball off the glass multiple times, preventing the River Hawks from getting second-chance baskets.

Head Coach Mike Leflar stressed the importance of rebounding, and against a big-bodied Lowell front court, the Minutewomen excelled at their most focused on statistic.

“It’s just nice to see two things that we worked on at practice: transition offense and rebounding…show[ed] up big for us tonight.”

In a 40-point victory, multiple aspects of the game must be in sync. The style of play under leflar has become a successful place for athletic and combative athletes to play, such as McKayle and Franks.

UMass racked up 23 assists as a team, six by McKayle and five from veteran Palmieri. The ball movement around the offensive zone allowed three Minutewomen to post double digits.

A 21-point scoring run in the first quarter dug the River Hawks a deep hole, but the Minutewomen’s defensive intensity finished the game. Their feisty style of play is to be feared in the Mid-American Conference.

Next up for UMass is Boston College, a team it hasn’t played at home since the 2021-2022 season. This was the game where Minutewomen Sam Breen posted 14 points in a 66-60 loss. The matchup marks the third in a five-game in-state stretch for UMass.

The Minutewomen are off to their best start since 2021-2022, and Boston College is just another obstacle for them to conquer.

UMass’ next game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

