UMass Sunrise Movement meets with Javier Reyes after brief sit-in

On Friday, Nov. 7, over 200 students marched to Whitmore Administration Building at the University of Massachusetts, demanding Chancellor Javier Reyes publicly denounce President Donald Trump’s Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education.

The Compact promises preferential treatment and grants priority from the federal government to universities that adhere to the 12 steps outlined in the document. The most controversial steps are a cap on the number of international students enrolled, adopting stricter views on gender and preventing student protests.

The offer was originally sent to nine universities, none of which were UMass. As of Oct. 13, the offer was extended to all academic institutions in the U.S..

“[The Compact] limits what people can teach on campus, how people are admitted on campus and who can be admitted on the campus,” Rahim Mian, recruitment lead for Sunrise UMass and senior computer science major, said. “So we’re fighting against this government overreach into our freedom.”

The walkout and rally were organized by the UMass Sunrise Hub as a part of a nationwide day of student protests called ‘Students Rise Up’. The collective effort was organized by 26 organizations including Indivisible, Sunrise and Jewish Voice for Peace.

UMass was one of the hundreds of schools registered to walk out across the country, along with Smith College and Mount Holyoke College.

“We will build a better campus ourselves, one that is truly democratic, one that takes into account safety, affordability and freedom,” Joshua Rand, a sophomore political science and Japanese double major, said.

At 2:30 p.m., students, staff, faculty, community members and high schoolers from Amherst and Northampton gathered in front of the Student Union for speeches and chants. Hannah Markelz and Nathan Dinh, both junior environmental science majors and members of Sunrise UMass, gave speeches.

“We are not, are we, at the mercy of our political institutions?” Dinh asked protesters, quoting James Baldwin. “If we created them, we are responsible to overhaul them, to change them.”

“We’ve got in your face authoritarianism right now, s–t nobody can ignore and people are ready to act,” Markelz said. “I’m tired, and I bet you’re tired too, but I have hope that this time, right here, right now, we have a chance to do things differently.”

Dinh then began a few chants including, “Fascists, your time is up. What do we say? Students rise up,” and “Reject, rise up, UMass does not belong to Trump.” The crowd continued chanting as they marched from the Student Union to the campus center and to their final destination, Whitmore.

Compared to the most recent protest on campus, the Demonstration Response and Safety Team (DRST) was not present at the Student Union when the rally began. However, Jeff Hescock, the executive director for environmental health & safety and emergency management, arrived at Whitmore shortly after the protesters did and waited in the lobby.

Hescock was prepared at the door to greet protestors. If they entered the building in large numbers, fliers with the code of conduct rules would be handed out.

A group of six Sunrise members, including Rand, entered Whitmore, passing the DRST, while the rest of the protesters remained outside. The members sought to speak directly with Reyes to urge him to make a public denouncement of the Compact.

At the Chancellor’s office, the protesters were met with his Chief of Staff Michelle Goncalves, who instructed them to speak with her and that she would relay the information to Reyes. Goncalves said the protestors would not get to speak with Reyes that day because they did not follow the proper pathways to make an appointment.

“[Reyes] is the one who leads our university. The absolute least he can do is speak with us,” Rand said. “We will not take no for an answer.”

The six representatives expressed they would not leave until they got to speak with Reyes. Goncalves informed them that their office closed at 5 p.m. and they were welcome to stay there until then.

“We sat in there because we believe that we, the students, need to do everything that we can to protect each other, and that the administration needs to be following our lead in that,” Rand said.

At around 3:40 p.m., after talking further with protestors during the brief sit-in, Goncalves said she’d see what she could do. Just after 4 p.m. she said the students could meet with Reyes if she was able to know their names, emphasizing that no one could meet with him anonymously.

Rand, sophomore sustainable food and farming major Bri Caponigro, junior geology and biology double major Daniel Shapiro and freshman geography major Miles Vender-Wilson all met with Reyes for around eight minutes.

Rand said the group was able to voice their concerns about the Compact in their meeting with him and had urged him to publicly reject it. Reyes did not indicate whether he would issue a public statement on the Compact, according to Rand, but the group has hope for future meetings between UMass Sunrise and the Chancellor.

During the meeting with Reyes, the outside crowd heard speeches from people including a representative from UMass Young Socialists and two representatives from Public Higher Education Network of Massachusetts (PHENOM). History professor Kevin Young also gave a speech discussing Donald Trump’s presidential agenda.

“It works at the federal level, at the national level, but it trickles down and shows up in all of these different ways at the campus level here,” Young said. “And when we fight back against authoritarian rule on our campus, we are also fighting back against Trumpism, because these are the local manifestations of Trumpism.”

Caponigro, Shapiro, Vender-Wilson and Rand exited Whitmore at around 4:21 p.m. and were met by celebratory cheers and hugs from the remaining members of UMass Sunrise.

As part of the Students Rise Up movement, UMass Sunrise – along with hundreds of schools throughout the country – will be walking out the first Friday of every month, culminating in a May Day protest on May 1, 2026 and a nationwide general strike in 2028.

“We need to actively fight against the suppression that we’re facing,” Mian said. “When we’re being inactive in regards to our actions fighting against this, then we’re basically letting it happen and we can’t let it happen. We have to actually do something about it.”

“Generations of UMass students have stood up and used their collective power to stand for justice,” Dinh said. “It is now our responsibility to continue these struggles for justice, the torch has been passed to us.”

