UMass survives against Central Connecticut State

After holding a 23-point lead at halftime, the Massachusetts men’s basketball team scraped by with an 84-77 victory against Central Connecticut State on Sunday. The Blue Devils (2-2) dominated the Minutemen (3-1) on both ends of the floor in the second half, but couldn’t surmount the deficit.

“The teams that we’re going to have to beat, if given the opportunity, in Cleveland, in March, [if] we play like this, we’re packing our bags and going home,” head coach Frank Martin said. “This team has a chance to be too good to accept the mentality that we prepared with [Sunday].”

UMass led 80-66 with just under four minutes left in the game, hopeful to close out smoothly after a rough start to the half. Gabe Spinelli lit a fire under Central Connecticut State with a beeline to the basket, finishing with a smooth up-and-under layup through the heart of the Minutemen defense.

After a trade of misses, Darin Smith Jr. leaked out on a 3-on-1 fastbreak, attacking Marcus Banks Jr. in the paint. Smith Jr. finished strong through a swipe from the UMass defender, completing a three-point play to bring the Blue Devils within single digits late.

After Leonardo Bettiol stepped out of bounds to commit his sixth turnover of the game, Smith Jr. made the Minutemen pay with a one-legged fading three, making it a two-possession game with 1:39 to go.

Jay Rodgers missed a pair of open triples, trying to cut Central Connecticut State’s deficit in half before Jayden Ndjigue closed the possession by coming down with a contested rebound.

Martin called a timeout with 42 seconds left to set up a desperately-needed score for UMass. Four Blue Devils defenders set up at midcourt as they doubled Banks Jr., who is a premier shooter, while leaving the inbounder in Ndjigue uncovered at the scorer’s table.

Bettiol was the only Minutemen representative below the three-point line and drew his defender out of the paint on the catch from Ndjigue, immediately passing back to the junior with an uncontested lane to the basket.

This defensive blunder cost Central Connecticut State any chance at a comeback, as it missed its next two shots, leading UMass to seal the game at the free-throw line. Even that did not come smoothly for the Minutemen, as they missed four straight shots at the charity stripe, but offensive rebounds after each pair kept UMass in control.

The Blue Devils shot 16-of-32 in the second half and 5-of-11 from deep as Smith Jr. led the charge with 14 points in the final 20 minutes. The Minutemen committed 13 turnovers in that same stretch, six of which were credited to Bettiol. The Italian picked up much of UMass’ scoring slack in the second half, finishing with 19 points, but his lack of ball security made that impact null.

None of the Minutemen’s first-half momentum carried over, exemplified in the scoring drop-off by K’Jei Parker. The JUCO Florida Southwestern transfer put up 19 points in the opening half, going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Parker had just three points after the break, finishing with a plus-minus of -17 in the latter half.

Basketball is a game of runs, but the only means these squads had to stop runs was the end of a period. UMass got off to a 10-1 run to start the game and never found a dry spell offensively in the first 20 minutes.

As the halftime buzzer sounded, the roles flipped, and Central Connecticut State came out of the locker room with an 11-0 run to immediately snap itself back in the game.

“When a team creates momentum, it’s hard to slow it down,” Banks Jr. said. “[The Blue Devils] scored off our turnovers, we kept putting them to the line, so that helped a lot on their side.”

Martin said this was a consequence of the Minutemen’s lack of movement on offense. The veteran coach noted that UMass’ shooting carried it through a lackluster first half in terms of play style.

The Minutemen look to reaffirm their identity at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, facing Charleston on Friday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. UMass’ next opponent in the tournament will be either Yale or Green Bay, dependent on the results of both matchups.

