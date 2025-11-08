UMass swim and dive is victorious over Boston University

The Massachusetts swim and dive teams were both victorious over Boston University on Saturday. After both teams were defeated by BU last year, the afternoon at the Joseph R. Rogers, Jr. Pool was highly competitive. The Minutemen (1-2) won 166-134 against the Terrier men (2-3). The Minutewomen (1-1) won against the Terrier women (2-3) 161-139.

The Minutemen, rebounding off a loss to Harvard on Friday, demonstrated determination and endurance in the pool Saturday afternoon.

“Last year we lost in the last relay [against BU], which lost us the meet,” women’s head coach Maiya Otsuka said. “I think that kind of drove the fire under us to want [the win] more.”

Flora Klimesch took charge early in the 1000-yard freestyle, building a strong lead, maintaining it to the end to finish 9.4 seconds faster than the runner-up. The freshman continued her strong performance throughout the meet, capturing another first-place finish in her other individual event, the 500-yard freestyle. Klimesch fought hard, pulling ahead during her last lap to win by 0.75 seconds.

In one of the final events, the 100-yard butterfly, sophomore Karinne Everly established an early lead alongside BU freshman Molly Barber. Sophomore Courtney Tedesco stayed close behind. As Everly moved ahead to take the lead, Tedesco also sped up her pace to pass Barber and finish second behind Everly.

The men’s team tied early on, when junior Jude Boukarroum broke free and secured the 1000-yard freestyle to give the Minutemen a 10 point lead. Senior Sammy Quigg put up great finishes, securing first in three out of the four events he swam, which was crucial to UMass’ win.

“Boston University matches up well with us,” head coach Sean Clark said. “It’s one of the most exciting competitions that we have all season long. It’s a longstanding rivalry.”

Chase Keeler had a close first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, edging out Harvard’s Hugh Harrison by nearly a tenth of a second.

“Keeler…[had an] absolutely amazing performance right when we needed it,” Clark said.

The Minutewomen remained competitive, with Kate Baranova taking first place in the 100-yard breaststroke. Junior Lindsay Burbage remained close behind, keeping pace with a BU swimmer before pulling ahead in the final stretch to finish second, just behind the freshman.

UMass’ men’s team saw strong standings in their respective events, taking both gold and silver with dives from Carson Harrington and Alex Kreidler.

“The divers were instrumental today,” Clark said. “They scored well beyond what they’ve done this season.”

The women’s team also delivered an excellent effort in diving. The Minutewomen grabbed an early lead in the opening event, the three-meter dive. A stellar performance from senior Shreeya Sinha, who tallied 318.60 points and finishing 40.27 points ahead of the runner-up, allowed them to do just that.

During the one-meter dive, the UMass women’s team continued their momentum as they placed second through sixth.

Both teams gear up to return to the pool for the Terrier Invitational, which will take place between Friday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 23. The invitational, hosted by Boston University, will also feature Boston College, Bryant University, Northeastern, Fairfield, Army diving, Babson diving and Colgate diving.

“We’re going to keep training like we have been,” women’s head coach Otsuka said. “The momentum comes from ‘hey, this is what we did versus BU at home and it’s working, so let’s keep it going with the training.”

Olivia Thibodeaux can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @o_thibodeaux1. Ashley Son can be reached at [email protected]