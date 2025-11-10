UMass to host MACtion against Northern Illinois

Sam Houston State secured its first win of the season in a thriller on Saturday night, leaving the Massachusetts football team as the final winless Football Bowl Subdivision squad. The Minutemen (0-9, 0-5 Mid-American) have a prime opportunity to drop that title against Northern Illinois University on Wednesday.

“We have three guaranteed games left with this team,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “Some guys [on this team] will play three games for the rest of their life; they won’t get an opportunity to play at the next level, so my job is to make sure we put the best plan forward.”

The Huskies’ (2-7,1-4 MAC) run defense has shown weakness throughout the season, something UMass could take advantage of as its running back-room nurses back to full health. Rocko Griffin returned to the Minutemen backfield against Akron, rushing three times for a cumulative five-yard loss, catching one pass for 18 yards and fumbling on the first play of the game.

This lackluster performance was Griffin’s first in-game action since Oct. 25, something he could easily improve on after an 8-day break between games to help the 6th-year back return to game speed. In his absence, Brandon Hood has been UMass’ lead back but has rushed for 30 total yards in the past two weeks after having a breakout game against Buffalo.

Some of his struggles can be attributed to injuries on the Minutemen’s offensive line. Harasymiak has moved multiple players around on the UMass front line to make ends meet as its laundry list of injuries forced an uncoordinated group to mesh.

The Minutemen’s introduction to MACtion has extended the rest between their last two games, helping the unfortunate injury luck they encountered early in the season.

One significant piece UMass won’t get back is Timmy Hinspeter, as he is out for the rest of the season. The Rutgers transfer still has the second-most tackles (69) for the Minutemen despite missing the past two games.

UMass will miss his impact in the run game as it faces a tough running back duo from Northern Illinois.

“[The Huskies’] backs are difficult to tackle and [we have] issues tackling bigger backs,” Harasymiak said. “Their yards-after-carry is pretty impressive and we’ll have to stop that to have a chance to compete.”

Telly Johnson Jr. and Chavon Wright have rushed for a combined 1,113 yards this season. Wright leads the duo by 30 carries, but Johnson Jr. has outgained the senior back by 89 yards. Both backs measure out below 6-foot and above 200 pounds, a pair of compact frames with a knack for physicality.

Both teams have reason to be confident in their run game, but each has struggled with the man under center throughout the season. The Minutemen had AJ Hairston and Grant Jordan split snaps against the Zips, initially mixing Jordan in to run before letting him throw later as Hairston struggled.

“We’re just trying to create a spark any way that we can,” Harasymiak said. “We’re not throwing the ball well, just in terms of the results.”

Northern Illinois ranks 24th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, posing a difficult obstacle for a UMass air attack that totaled just 92 yards last week.

The Huskies have reappointed Josh Holst as the head of their offense for the last three weeks after benching him in favor of freshman Brady Davidson in weeks five and six. Since his return, Holst has gone 31-of-53 for 331 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Davidson replaced Holst late in Northern Illinois’ 42-3 loss to Toledo last week, with the two gunslingers combining to throw 11-of-39 for 141 yards.

With a struggling passing game on either side of the ball, this game will put a lot of pressure on each team’s run game to find a rhythm early on. If UMass does this, it could get its first win of the season, as well as its first win ever against the Huskies.

Northern Illinois leads the head-to-head series 3-0 all-time, most recently beating the Minutemen 34-20 on Oct. 5, 2024. UMass hosts the Huskies for the first time, hoping home field and a big stage bring new luck against a MAC rival.

The Minutemen meet Northern Illinois in McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. That game will be available to stream on ESPNU.

Tym Brown can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @tym_brown1.