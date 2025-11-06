UMass trounced 6-2 in weekend-opener by Maine

The No. 13 Massachusetts hockey team dropped the series-opener to No. 6 Maine 6-2. Despite Jack Galanek and Nick VanTassell’s first goals of the season, the Black Bears (6-2-1, 3-0-0 Hockey East) dominated the Minutemen (6-4, HEA 0-2) on all units from start to finish.

“That’s probably as poor as we’ve played in my 10 years here at UMass,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “[I’ve got to] figure out why we don’t come ready to compete in games. I thought we were pretty well prepared for what Maine was going to bring, and we just had no compete tonight, no pushback.”

UMass now ranks No. 10 in total shots in HEA after being outshot 54-16 by Maine. The Minutemen also struggled on special teams, going 0-5 on the power play and 3-5 on the penalty kill. The 18 blocks weren’t nearly enough resistance from UMass’ defense to protect Jackson Irving from letting up six goals in his season debut.

“It was a complete poor showing by every player on the ice,” Carvel said.

With 2:07 left in the first period, despite facing a bucket of shots, the Minutemen had a prime opportunity to score the opening goal after a hooking penalty from the Black Bears’ Justin Poirier.

A little more than 50 seconds into the power play, Galanek attempted another offensive zone entry. The freshman forward spun a pass backwards intended for a defenseman at the point, but instead, the puck split them and trickled towards a wide-open Josh Nadeau.

The Maine forward charged towards Irving’s net with Daniel Jenčko and Francesco Dell’Elce desperately trying to track him down. A simple knee-level shot to the left of Irving’s blocker was all it took to break the deadlock and make it 1-0.

The shorthanded goal wasn’t all the Black Bears had in the tank with time winding down in the first.

Cam O’Neill got sent to the box for hooking just seconds later, ending the UMass power play. Brandon Holt and the Maine power play instantly capitalized. The senior forward rounded the right offensive-zone circle and fired a shot towards the net. The puck ricocheted off Lucas Ölvestad’s shin and into the net to make it 2-0.

“We’ve got a lot of games this year where we don’t come ready to play,” Carvel said. “That’s hard for me, because for many, many years, we’ve had teams that have competed really hard. That’s all hockey is. We don’t do that well, and I’m trying to find out why.”

The Minutemen put together responses throughout the contest, but the Black Bears quickly countered each time.

Past the midway point of the third period with the score 5-1, UMass forward Jack Musa slid a nifty pass into Galanek’s shooting pocket. The freshman forward faked forehand, turned backhand and chipped it high into Albin Boija’s net for his first career goal.

However, just a couple minutes later, Maine responded. Owen Fowler’s whistling shot was saved by Irving but fell right into the lap of Miguel Marques, who tapped the rebound in to restore the four-goal lead.

The same instance occurred in the second period. Defenseman Larry Keenan drove the puck down the left flank on a two-against-one. Right before approaching Boija, he slid a cross-goal pass to a wide-open VanTassell, who slotted it home for his first goal of the year.

The Black Bears responded about 12 minutes later after a missed clearance from the Minutemen, with another scrappy finish from Maine to make it 5-2, this time from Sully Scholle.

“Something we’ve got to get better at is being consistent,” Galanek said. “I think [Maine] outworked us tonight, and that is unacceptable. Tomorrow, we just have to compete harder than them, and I think we will get the result.”

UMass will look for a response Friday night in the second game of the series. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+ or NESN.

Ezekiel Altman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @EzekielAltman.