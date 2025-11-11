UMass women’s basketball completes fourth quarter comeback

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team displayed a textbook fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Harvard 68-55 Tuesday night. The win is the program’s first regular-season win against the Crimson (1-2) since the 2022-23 season.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Minutewomen (3-0) trailed by only two points after chipping away at Harvard’s lead in the last few minutes of the third. With a tightened defense and multiple players stepping up on offense, UMass outscored the Crimson 26-11, leading them to victory against an in-state rival.

“Just an absolutely great fourth quarter… it was really a tale of two halves, ” head coach Mike Leflar said. “We tightened things up defensively, saw some shots fall and the ball moved more than it did in the first half. Just could not be more proud of the way our group responded.”

The Minutewomen wasted no time getting to business in the fourth, with leading scorer Yahmani McKayle sinking a three-pointer 30 seconds in, putting her team up by one.

With McKayle setting the tone, UMass took that momentum and exploded with Allie Palmieri scoring 17 in the second half and Chinenye Odenigbo contributing on both ends of play.

Odenigbo gathered six points in the fourth quarter and a steal that changed the tide of the game. With 5:52 remaining, the junior used her length to get the ball, allowing her team to push down the court. After a missed shot by McKayle, Odenigbo found herself under the basket and put up a second-chance hook shot, putting the Minutewomen up by six.

“One of my strengths is being lengthy with my hands, I have a pretty good defensive presence,” Odenigbo said.

This hustle play deflated the air out of Harvard and forced them to take a timeout. However, UMass kept out hustling the Crimson and never allowed them to get back into the game.

“Very rarely is [Odenigbo] getting a steal because she is on the ball and reaching, it is all just using her length, being in passing lanes and that is what you want as a coach,” Leflar said.

With continued offensive help from McKayle, Palmieri and Megan Olbrys, the Minutewomen put the finishing touches on their victory. Their largest lead came in the final seconds of the fourth, ensuring Harvard would go home with a loss.

UMass came out hot in the first quarter with Olbrys taking charge, tallying six points and three rebounds. As the second half continued, their momentum slowly diminished.

“[Harvard] was out-toughing us… We gave up some easy rebounds and I think we were letting Harvard dictate how we were playing,” Leflar said. “I challenged the group and they responded.”

This victory for the Minutewomen was a testament to the work and improvement they have made during the off-season. Last year against Harvard, they had 34 turnovers, cut down to only 13 this season, a change highlighted by Leflar. With a hard-fought win over a competitive team such as the Crimson, UMass has confidence going into its upcoming games.

“The way we came out on top tonight should give these guys a lot of confidence in what they are doing every day,” Leflar said. “It has got to make you, as a coach, as a player feel really good.”

The Minutewomen will host UMass Lowell on Tuesday, Nov. 18, with tip-off at 6 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

