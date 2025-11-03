Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass women’s basketball wins season opener 58-52 over Old Dominion

Despite slipping late, the Minutewomen hold onto first-quarter lead
Devin Lippman
Daily Collegian (2025)
Byline photo of Emma Bensley
By Emma Bensley, Assistant Sports Editor
November 3, 2025

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team won its season-opening game 58-52 over Old Dominion on Monday evening. After gaining a first quarter lead, the Minutewomen (1-0) never looked back. 

With 7:52 remaining in the MAC-SBC Challenge matchup, the Monarchs’ (0-1) Simone Cunningham scored from within the paint to bring the score to 42-34. This was the first time the scoreline was within 10 points since 1:23 left in the second quarter. 

From there, UMass’ lead continued to wax and wane as Old Dominion continued to chip away at its lead. The Monarchs made another layup before Chinenye Odenigbo made a layup to bring the score to 44-34. 

With the deficit getting as low as three, when Old Dominion’s En’Dya Buford made a layup off of a fast break with 3:20 on the clock, the Minutewomen’s strong hold nearly slipped from their hands. 

“We just did enough,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “We didn’t have our ‘A’ game and I don’t know how many teams will in the first game of the season but we did enough to win. We came up with the fifty-fifty we needed or the rebound that we needed … and that was the most important thing.”

With seven tenths left to play, Ayanna Franks set up on the free throw line after being fouled by Cunningham. The sophomore guard made one of the two to cement UMass’ win. She went 5-of-10 from the line. 

Leflar commended the Windsor Conn., native for allowing the Minutewomen to establish half-court defense and slowing the Monarchs down on transitions. 

The buzzer sounded after Franks scored the last point of the matchup. However, a Megan Olbrys foul went under official review before the game came to its official close. Both teams came back onto the court after the review was finished, and no free throws were taken. UMass’ six-point win was then set in stone.

Both Olbrys and Odenigbo committed five personal fouls, with the Minutewomen’s sole center committing hers with 2:25 left in the contest. 

Allie Palmieri made a 3-pointer for UMass’ opening basket, and from there, it scored 14 unanswered points. UMass closed the first quarter up 18-9. 

Despite Palmieri’s lead-taking free throw in the opening frame, the Minutewomen struggled with free throw shooting overall. Going 1-of-8 from the line, Olbrys had a tough time making free throws and scored just seven points in the game.

The standout for UMass was Yahmani McKayle. The 2024-25 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year played 39 minutes and led the Minutewomen with 14 points. 

Forcing 11 turnovers and securing 30 defensive rebounds, UMass’ defense worked to ensure the lead stayed in its favor.

“Defensively, I thought we really did a good job,” Leflar said. “In the fourth quarter … [Old Dominion] had nine [rebounds], so I think we started to tire a little bit … but made enough plays and Lily [Ferguson’s] a big part of that.”

The senior grabbed four rebounds and went 2-of-2 on free throws during her 19 minutes of play off the bench. 

Handling fouls at the post spot is something Leflar wants to focus on but said it was nothing new for the squad with seven returning players. In the lead-up to the first tipoff of the season, the Minutewomen also had the goal of playing fast in transition. They finished the game with six fastbreak points.

UMass’ next game is scheduled for Nov. 8 against Siena. The home opener is scheduled for 2 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+. 

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @emmabensley4.

