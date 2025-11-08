UMass women’s club hockey wins 3-1 against Minnesota

The Massachusetts women’s club hockey team closed out the weekend with a 3-1 win against Minnesota on Nov. 8. The Minutewomen’s (4-4-2) victory on Saturday marks their second consecutive win against the Golden Gophers (2-9-0).

UMass’s game-winning goal came just moments after the opening goal, when Brooke Borges scored off a two-on-one chance. Kerry Balerna initiated the play as she entered the zone alongside the forward, taking a shot on Minnesota’s goalie, Timberlyn Mazeikis. The Golden Gophers’ goalie deflected the puck off her pads, going right to Borges. Collecting the deflection, the forward shot the puck into the back of the net, getting past Mazeikis.

“We talked about following our play, getting to the net, and getting the second chances, and that was just execution,” head coach Bill Wright said.

Halfway through the second period, Minnesota tallied its first and only goal when Halle Hollenback utilized her speed to get through the Minutewomen defense. Off a pass from the wall in Golden Gophers’ defensive end, the forward carried the puck down the length of the ice and past the UMass goalie, Sophie Shipton. Hollenback shoved it past Shipton with a backhand, marking the freshman’s third goal of the season.

The Minutewomen responded with a goal just moments later when Hannah Gromko scored off a pass from Ivorie Arguin from behind the net, marking her second goal in back-to-back games. Arguin’s pass took an awkward bounce, landing in front of Mazeikis. Minnesota’s goalie dove for the puck to draw a faceoff, but was unsuccessful when Gromko tapped it past her off a backhanded shot.

“We killed the penalty and scored right after,” Wright said. “For momentum and for morale, that was massive.”

The scoring was initiated within the first two minutes of the game when Kelsie Partridge, a forward for UMass, tapped the puck past Mazeikis. The freshman collected the puck off a pass from the wall by Lily Sparrow, carrying it into the zone. Partridge shot the puck, which the Golden Gophers’ goalie stopped. Unable to freeze the puck, the Arlington, Mass. native collected the rebound and tapped it past Mazeikis for her second goal of the season.

With just over a minute left in the game, Minnesota pulled its goalie in an unsuccessful attempt to score two goals and send the game into overtime. Defensive plays from the Minutewomen and strong goaltending from Shipton kept the puck out of the back of the net, ending the game with a win for UMass.

Special teams shined for both teams in this game. Both the Golden Gophers and the Minutewomen were awarded two power play chances, each killed off by strong defensive plays and the quick reflexes of the goalies.

Shipton made her second appearance of the season for UMass on Saturday as she started in net, earning her first career win with the Minutewomen. The freshman’s first game came early in the season against Penn State, where she made 32 stops on 34 shots, leading UMass to a 2-2 tie. The Edmonton native faced 17 shots in the game on Nov. 8, saving 16 of them.

“[Shipton] did an excellent job,” Wright said. “We’ve got good goaltending. Both [Shipton and Sarah Matthews] are solid.”

With back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday, the Minutewomen ended their four-game losing streak, which began on Oct. 11. UMass returns to the ice on Nov. 14 against No. 2 Liberty. The game will be held at LaHaye Ice Center with puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

