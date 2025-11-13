We need fewer houses and more homes

A couple of weeks ago, I visited the Northampton Jazz Festival with my family. My parents, who commuted over two hours from Boston to make it, were excited to explore a city I’ve talked about so much. However, during their visit, they mentioned something I never really noticed. While walking down Main Street, my mom turned to me and asked, “Why are there so many homeless people here?”

From the vintage stores, bookshops, record stores and amazing coffee, there’s a lot to love about Northampton, but underneath the small city’s charm, it has its issues. The city is plagued by an epidemic of homelessness that’s been rising in recent years.

Since the 1990’s Noho has shifted from a small conservative city to a more “liberal social and economic agenda.” It’s apparent whenever you enter, with its emphasis on small local businesses and long history of fighting for LGBTQ+ rights; it’s hard to ignore just how blue the city is. This is a city shaped by progressive policies, embodied by their mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra, who ran a campaign focused on an increase in funding for social program, yet there seems to be a severe lack of them.

However, the city’s issues are not due to a lack of social programs. There are several different programs focused on a variety of issues from housing, substance abuse, mental health and other necessary services. It can instead be due to a simple lack of affordable housing.

Some argue that this is linked to the ideological shift that happened in the city around the 90’s. An influx of new residents tipped the demographics of the city, making it lean more liberal at a time where Massachusetts and other MA cities leaned conservative. However, “there has been virtually no new commercial growth in the city and very limited residential growth.” The reason behind the lack of residential growth is because new residents were coming in and buying houses from those who were living in Noho. The prices had increased so much to the point where many natives were priced out of the city and forced to move.

So, the answer’s simple — just build more housing, right? Yes, building more housing and meeting the demand with the supply would cause prices to lower. However, like everything in our American democratic system, the issue lies in its implementation.

In Noho’s case, there is a large issue with a lack of available land. One of the reasons is Smith College’s control over much of the land in the city. Smith College has a track record of preventing the development of housing and even demolishing existing affordable housing in order to expand their campus.

Noho is just a small piece in the much larger issue of the housing crisis in Massachusetts. The state lags behind most other states when it comes to building new housing. But why? Roger Herzog, Executive Director of the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation, attributes the struggle to build new housing to three main aspects, “land, money and people.”

The amount of physical land that Massachusetts has is very limited, especially in urban areas where homelessness is at its highest. Even areas with available space may not be able to be used for affordable housing due to zoning laws. Zoning policies are a subset of powers given to each local jurisdiction in which they’re allowed to assign certain sections of land to be filled with a certain type of property.

A study done by the National Zoning Atlas found that nearly all of the jurisdictions within Massachusetts have some type of zoning laws in place. While that in and of itself isn’t anything harmful, what is is that out of the 86% of total land marked out for residential property, only 3% of it is allowed to be used for units where four or more families are allowed to live.

This incredibly limited amount of space for group housing is detrimental to the housing market. Multifamily housing, which provides more affordable options, is being pushed away in favor of single-family housing. This means a lot more land is being used to house a lot less people, not only driving up the cost of housing but limiting the already scarce available land.

Combined with the fact that the problem has ballooned, even amidst increased state spending, it’s difficult to see the light at the end of this dark and unaffordable tunnel.

However, there is some hope. The most obvious step would be to reform our outdated zoning laws. They were originally designed and implemented during World War II out of a fear of newcomers moving into neighborhoods. The policy has been upheld repeatedly by local communities to increase their own property value at the cost of driving housing prices up for all. It’s clear this practice built on xenophobic wartime hysteria is unsustainable and needs to be replaced.

To build desperately needed housing, we must start with either removing municipal control over zoning regulations, or, at the very least, providing these municipalities with incentives to adopt more inclusive zoning laws with options for affordable housing. This could be a strong start in helping fix the housing crisis.

Recently, the state passed a five billion dollar housing production bill, aimed at increased development across the Commonwealth. What’s the point of all this spending, then, if we can’t build the homes that we desperately need? Therefore, removing the zoning law barriers would provide Massachusetts with the freedom to create affordable housing and address the housing crisis.

