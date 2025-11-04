Wendel: Who’s No. 2?

In the Massachusetts men’s basketball team’s season-opening loss Monday night, it came as no surprise that Marcus Banks Jr. led the way on offense for the home team.

The former UMBC guard was touted nationally as one of the best incoming transfers in the Mid-American Conference this offseason, but with that praise came an expectation that his production in the America East could mostly hold up in the MAC.

Any worries of a major regression were muffled against Marshall. Banks Jr. played the most minutes for UMass (0-1) and scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting and four made threes. He has a quick release that helps him put up good shots off of not-so-good situations and his form is consistent with that of a 1,200-point college scorer. He had a hand in any consistent wave of offense his team created on this night. He was – and will likely continue to be – the number one scoring option for the Minutemen.

So who’s number two? Who’s the guy to go to when Banks Jr. has an off night? That remains an open question in the aftermath of Monday’s game.

On paper, it should be Daniel Hankins-Sanford. The forward has always done his best work on the glass, but his scoring also came along nicely in a junior campaign that was good enough to place him on the Preseason All-MAC First Team. When he was on the floor in Amherst last season, his midrange shooting made a noticeable impact and his post play oscillated between decent and great.

All that buzz led up to an opener the senior would like to forget. Two minutes into the game, Hankins-Sanford delivered a small shove to Thundering Herd (1-0) guard Jalen Speer after the two got tangled up on a loose ball. The action gave him a technical foul, kicking off a rough night where the same shots he was regularly making in 2024-25 weren’t going through the net. On the other end of the floor, the senior had multiple defensive lapses and miscues that benefitted Marshall, all of which gave head coach Frank Martin ample reason to bench him down the stretch.

“I was really disappointed with the energy, strength and toughness that [Hankins-Sanford] played [with] today,” Martin said. “If we’re going to be good, like real good, we need a lot more from him.”

Without a key forward for chunks of the game, Leonardo Bettiol had to shoulder more responsibility in the frontcourt. The senior forward took the opportunity to put up 15 points – second on the team – but the manner in which he hit the number didn’t scream “future top player” to me.

Of Bettiol’s 15 points, one-third were from the charity stripe, where the Italy native went just 5-of-9. The other baskets came off a mix of individual creation and advantageous positioning, with the forward benefitting off good looks from UMass guards. The performance could be a strong sign of things to come, but against MAC frontlines with more physicality and athleticism, Bettiol’s Josh Cohen-esque style of finding his spot and tossing up a baby hook or contested layup may not be as effective.

A secondary scorer from this team could just as easily arrive out of its backcourt. The third and final player to put up double-digit points against the Thundering Herd was JUCO transfer and starting point guard K’Jei Parker, who finished with a 13-point affair on 4-of-10 shooting. Parker started off slow on both ends before a contested layup at the tail end of the first half seemingly reenergized his game, and his nine points coming out of the break led all Minutemen.

The point guard arrived in Amherst with an impressive shooting pedigree, but against Marshall, he did all of his scoring within the three-point arc. Whereas Banks Jr. ran off screens and created his own space to convert from deep, Parker often broke down his defender at the point of attack before either rising up from 15 feet or converting at the rim amongst the trees. The two guards’ playstyles complemented each other well on Monday, and if that continues, it could lead to good things for the UMass offense.

“[Parker] and [Bettiol] are more than capable of scoring the ball and producing at a high level for us,” Banks Jr. said. “Them scoring definitely added [a] spark.”

Whether it’s one of these three candidates or a different contender, the next three games for the Minutemen provide a runway for someone to step up alongside Banks Jr. and consistently hurt opposing defenses. All three teams are ranked below 250th in KenPom with rosters that are undermatched on paper. The first of those foes is Albany, who’ll enter the Mullins Center on Nov. 8 with tipoff at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

