Where did all the lawyers go?

The law is only as strong as those willing to defend it. Therefore, who can we turn to when we cannot trust the government to do so? Lawyers. Lawyers are often portrayed as warriors, people who fight and argue on behalf of the accused under guidance of the law.

Today, that image is being tested. In recent months the Trump administration has launched executive orders penalizing “Big Law” firms by suspending their lawyers’ security clearances, denying them federal contracts and threatening them for representing clients the President dislikes. Jenner & Block and WilmerHale have filed lawsuits challenging such orders as unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, several other prominent firms have cut deals with the administration, pledging hundreds of millions in pro bono work simply to avoid becoming targets. These developments show that even lawyers who once stood at the front lines of persecution can feel the pressure of intimidation. The legal profession must reaffirm its role, not as bystanders but as defenders of the law.

The current president and his cabinet are unabashedly targeting private legal sectors to promote their own aggressive ideological agenda. Attorney General (AG) Pam Bondi, along with the rest of the Department of Justice (DOJ), has urged the American Bar Association (ABA) – a private, nonpartisan organization independent of the federal government – to dismantle their diversity requirements for law schools, to better suit the prejudiced preferences of Donald Trump and his cult-like administration.

The unconstitutional actions raise serious alarms about the separation of powers. When the DOJ or AG threaten to revoke the ABA’s status as the federally recognized accreditor of law schools and other regulatory leverage to force policy change, we have entered a zone of constitutional overreach. The government cannot legally use professional associations purely for political gain.

Currently, many others are facing abuses of power that go unchecked. Immigrants are being assaulted or intimidated by enforcement officials and citizens are arbitrarily stopped on their way to work for little more reason than the color of their skin. These aren’t abstract legal issues; they’re real people experiencing injustice in a system that is designed to serve them.

For example, the ICE detention system has been documented to consistently abuse detainees like pregnant women and deny medical care. It is important to note that despite the Trump administration’s ignorance of the Constitution, undocumented immigrants have a right to due process under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. Federal courts have repeatedly held that “persons” in the United States are protected, emphasizing one’s status as a human being with unalienable rights.

Now more than ever, lawyers and big law firms must step up to protect both the people and the laws of the land they have studied and sworn to uphold. The ethical foundation of the profession is explicit; according to the preamble to the American Bar Association’s Model Rules of Professional Conduct, lawyers are “officers of the justice system” and “public citizen[s] with the special responsibility for the quality of justice.” The ABA itself is urging lawyers to include in their oath a formal commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

Big law firms as well as individual lawyers cannot treat this as optional. When they shrug off their responsibilities by choosing profit over principle or cower to the threats of a tyrant in office, they impede upon the very foundations of our democracy and the quintessential American value, liberty.

Lawyers have both the tools and the ethical duty to step up, not just in courtrooms but in communities: sending informational letters, offering “know your rights” materials via advocacy groups or volunteering pro bono through trusted nonprofits. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) reports filing over 110 lawsuits against the Donald Trump administration in just the first 100 days of its latest term. More importantly, the ABA has filed suit against the administration, calling its campaign of intimidation towards law firms and lawyers “an unprecedented challenge” to the rule of law.

These acts have the power to set democracy in motion; they show that the law still belongs to the people and that its defenders will not step aside when power goes unchecked.

Unfortunately, the culture of the legal profession doesn’t always encourage this kind of service. Too often, law becomes a business instead of a calling. Many large firms, under pressure from the Trump administration’s campaign of intimidation chose to negotiate compliance deals rather than oppose the overreach. Some pledged nearly 1 billion dollars in “free” legal services or other accommodations just to avoid punishment.

When the legal profession becomes transactional and firms start placing business preservation ahead of justice, the profession drifts away from its role as defender of the public. When public trust erodes, so does the promise of an equitable system of justice. Misconduct by lawyers can erode public confidence in the justice system, undermining the very foundation of democratic governance.”

The current state of our nation demands that lawyers do more than interpret the law, they must defend it. Standing up for the Constitution means challenging unlawful government actions. It means holding those in power accountable. It also means preserving the integrity of the legal profession.

Big firms and individual lawyers alike have the power to do so by engaging directly with marginalized communities. They are capable of ensuring that immigrants, low‑income workers and other vulnerable people know and can exercise their rights. Lawyers who combine principled litigation with community advocacy do more than practice law; they uphold democracy and remind our nation that justice truly, and rightfully, belongs to all.

Caroline Hewat can be reached at [email protected]