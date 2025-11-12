WMUA’s Battle of the Bands kicks off the fall season

On Saturday, Oct. 18, students from the five colleges gathered at The Drake for a night of music at the Battle of the Bands. The event is hosted by WMUA 91.1, a radio station run by University of Massachusetts students. The bi-annual show is an opportunity for bands to showcase their talents and win a prize of $250. This year, tickets sold out halfway through the show.

First up was Frances Ha, from Smith College. Named after the movie written by Greta Gerwig, their band was fittingly spirited, with an alternative grunge sound. Members include Tessa Kennedy on vocals, Ruby Kirk and Isa Norris-Howard on guitar, Ainsley Johnson on bass and Chase Rheault on drums.

The night began with their original songs, “Pectin,” followed by an untitled song. Finally came “Screwdriver,” a mellow song with a recurring synth and pondering chorus, “Maybe we’re not so different,” Kennedy sang, falling to her knees as she belted out lyrics. Her voice was amplified by the guitar playing Kirk and Norris-Howard.

Second was Death in Venice, a rock/metal band with a ferocity that instantly took to the stage. Members included Ada Aylesworth and Ezekiel Hickman on guitars, Harper Seelye on bass, Zadek Ghoshal on drums and Joan Priester as lead singer.

Their setlist included songs such as “Mad Dog Dance,” “Hungry Ghosts,” “Atom Age,” “Cosimo” and “Blue Jeans Cownie.” Under the electric purple and blue hues, the guitars crashed together while the drums picked up a frenetic tempo. The energy of Priester’s defiant wails was contagious as showgoers shook their heads while jumping up and down.

Up next was The Dotted Line, a band blending funk, jazz and hip-hop. Members included Joey Gangitano on vocals and guitar, Virgil Neddenriep on vocals, piano and trumpet, Kaethe Jackson on guitar, Sawyer Mulfinger on bass, Tanner Swanson on trombone and trumpet, Jackson Scott on drums and Max Wheeler on tenor saxophone.

In “Sitting,” Gangitano’s grandiose voice transported the venue to an era reminiscent of the fifties, with a preppy, catchy beat. “I’m taking the A train way back home,” he crooned in their song, “A Train,” over the resonance of the trombones and the trumpets. Their original songs, “Waiting For Somebody Else” and “Another Day,” followed.

The fourth band, and the winners of the Battle of the Bands, was Art Heist. Based in UMass, the band is made up of Ben Feldman on drums, DJ Repetto on bass, Sam Oppedisano on lead guitar and Sean Kastantin on rhythm guitar and vocals.

Cheers from the audience kicked off their performance with an original titled “Monterey.” They went on to perform a cover of “Sarah’s Place,” by Zach Bryan and Noah Kahan, an original titled “Harmonia” and a cover of Allman Brothers Band’s “Ramblin’ Man.” Their sincerity and homespun acoustic sound won over the crowd. Their instrumentals also evoked a certain nostalgia for the transitional aspects of life which connected with the audience.

To the lingering crowd, Art Heist said they didn’t play to win but played to play. “I really appreciate the honor of being able to play alongside all of you,” Kastantin said.

Next was Ants of the Suburbs, an alternative, folk-pop band, with members from Mount Holyoke College and UMass. They are made up of Shane Xie, Hannah Model and Maria Lambert on guitar and vocals, Nick Stauder on bass, Libby Sullivan on violin and Josephine Paquette on drums.

Their first song, “Getting Over It,” featured a story about a break-up, blending synth-like notes with a dreamier sound. In “Robin,” Lambert’s calm intonation gave the song a lyrical, almost musical-like aspect. They went on to perform “A Fickle Thing” and “Do Not Dance, My Daughter.”

Concluding was Smith College’s Total Reve, an eclectic dream rock band true to their name. Made up of Hala Anderson on drums, Alex Herrera on lead guitar, Nusche MacDonald on bass and Eleanor Gallay on vocals and rhythm guitar; the band met through a study abroad program in Paris, where they performed at Sorbonne University.

In “Vers de Terre,” (“earthworm” in English) they wove French and English lyrics together amidst a contemplative guitar line. They performed covers of The Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” and the Beatles’ “Come Together,” followed by originals “The Treachery of Fishes” and “The Ballad of Daffodil Brown.”

The latter, a peppy song with witty lines such as “Daffy, I’m always gassing you up,” left the audience wondering whether the song was about a codependent relationship with a person, or Gallay’s Mini Cooper. Gallay’s ebullience reached the head nodding, dancing audience. With many dedicated fans, Total Reve ended their set to warm cheers.

Kevin Carberry, the PR Director of WMUA, said that his favorite thing about the radio station wasn’t the events – it was the organization.

Shows like these continue to prove how WMUA has left a positive influence on the local arts. This year’s Battle of the Bands was a success, providing students with a place to thrive, perform and appreciate music.