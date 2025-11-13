Womanhood cannot be bought

The verdict is in! It has been declared that if you’re a “savory girl dinner” – a girl who prefers savory foods – you’re a girl who wears Mighty Pimple Patches, uses a Gua Shua and applies Aquaphor. But if you’re a “sweet girl dinner” you eat Skinny Pop popcorn (with a dash of salty, of course) and use Drunk Elephant skincare.

Femininity, especially for young women, has become linked with and exploited by consumerism. In recent years, young women (constantly referred to as “girls” in ads) are sorted and categorized by corporations into an assigned identity. This is then linked to purchasable items that are coquettishly collaged, as if to create an “identity mood board.”

Indeed, these classifications are shouted from the rooftop on social media (“If you want to be a ‘cool’ girl, buy Mighty Pimple patches!”) and thus the act of consuming then becomes “a primary medium for crafting and expressing identity and group affiliation.” The credo of female empowerment, which was once about liberating ourselves, body and mind, from a patriarchal society, has mutated into a “freedom and power to acquire the goods that one wants in service of projecting an independent image and lifestyle.” In purchasing a physical affiliation to a group identity, femininity becomes less of an authentic state of being and more of a performance.

The individual disappears and we become nothing more than a subject of the items we buy. After all, it was those Classic Mini Uggs, that Brandy Melville Chloe top and that Sephora Glasswater skin care serum that made you a “clean girl,” not the other way around.

For these brands to ensnare us, they must first adopt a campaign to become us. So, not only do young women essentially become a creation of capitalism, but capitalism must shift and portray itself as feminine as well. These corporations slip into our skin.

A frequent and potent tool used in this marketing is to “appropriate” feminine language. In a TikTok of a woman laughing about seeing brands randomly appear in her comments, the comment section was invaded by those very same brands. For example, Morphe Cosmetics writes, “I’m just a 22-year-old teenager thank you for noticing bestie;” Planet Fitness says, “comment section is passing the vibe check…hey besties!!!”

While it’s likely that many of the marketing interns who write these comments are young women, companies purposefully seek them out and exploit their identities to lure in female TikTok users. “Bestie,” “girlie” and “vibe check” are now weaponized.

Companies are even so brazen as to unabashedly use feminism as a reason to purchase their product. In a renowned 2004 ad campaign, De Beers, a diamond and jewelry corporation, coined the term “right hand ring.” The ad says: While your “left hand says ‘I do,’ your right hand says ‘I did what?’ Your left hand knows the answers, your right hand asks the questions.”

Female empowerment and the choice to refuse marriage is twisted by De Beers to convince young women to consume. One wonders if De Beers sees the irony in telling female buyers to “Free yourself from the potential restrictions of marriage and grow dependent on De Beers instead!”

Of course, fashion and consumerism can indeed be feminist. The female acquisition of male workplace clothes (bowler hats, vests, button-up shirts and slacks) in the 1970s was a form of resistance against the “helpless yet seductive child, doll, bird, baby” style of the early sixties (sprightly short skirts and dresses, frequently with little-girl-like prints, like polka dots).

That surge of androgynous fashion was catalyzed by the woman herself. In 1969 The Santa Maria Times wrote, “Decrees issued from the inner sanctums of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses aren’t clicking. Women … are approaching fashion subjectively … women are captains of their own ships and designers are riding the crest of the trend.”

There was no company whispering in women’s ears, rather this choice was made solely of their own accord. It was born of their frustration with how they were perceived and of their desire for novelty.

Today, however, identity is more often shaped by marketers and CEOs, not by the indomitable imagination and spirit of the female individual. As feminist author and activist Betty Friedan stated in 1965, “Properly manipulated. .. American housewives can be given the sense of identity, purpose, creativity, the self-realization, even the sexual joy they lack – by the buying of things.” A 1952 Westinghouse ad reads, “Whee! Now I can be FREE! I have a 1952 Westinghouse Frost-free [automatic refrigerator]!”

Rather than letting young women naturally establish their individuality, companies exploit the insecurity and anxiety we feel as we find our footing in the world by bombarding us with the message that their product will supply instant identity and community. With this, nothing becomes ours – not our language, not our style, not our sense of who we are or who we belong with, not even our youth.

