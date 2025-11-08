Women’s Club Hockey Notebook: UMass beats Minnesota for first home win of season

The Massachusetts women’s club hockey team clinched a 2-1 win against the University of Minnesota on Friday afternoon for its first win since Sept. 28. In the first of two matchups on the weekend, the Minutewomen (3-4-2) defeated the Golden Gophers (2-8) for their first win at Mullins Center Community Rink this season.

Forward Hannah Gromko found the game-winning goal just 16 seconds into the third period. Ivoire Arguin won the opening faceoff to start the period, with Riley Evans sending the puck into their offensive zone to forward Kennedy Pierson. Pierson sent a pass through the sticks of three Minnesota players to Gromko, whose wrist shot from the slot sailed right over Golden Gopher goalie Nicole James’ glove and into the back of the net.

Minnesota attempted to fight back in the third period with a goal from forward Kiley Wrzos, but the effort was not enough to shut down UMass. Halle Hollenback carried the puck through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone, passing the puck forward to Laramie Prell behind the net. Prell passed the puck back to Hollenback, who sent a behind-the-back pass out to the front of the net to Wrzos, where the sophomore caught goalie Sarah Matthews off guard with a quick shot that put the Golden Gophers on the board.

The Minutewomen came out fast, outshooting Minnesota 9-4 in the first period. UMass had seven shots on goal before the Golden Gophers had their first. The Minutewomen managed a shot on net in the first 30 seconds of the game, while Minnesota didn’t do so until about 14 minutes into the first period.

Golden Gopher forward Lily Rohlf entered the offensive zone with speed after receiving a pass through the neutral zone before firing a wrist shot at Matthews, who made a blocker save for her first denied shot of the game. UMass went on to outshoot the Minnesota 26-11.

The scoring opened in the final minutes of the second period with a goal from Minutewoman forward Kerry Balerna. The play began when Sara Dunford sent the puck around the boards behind James. Shea Mcdonald picked up the puck and tried to feed it to Kelsie Partridge, but she couldn’t settle the bouncing puck quite enough to get a good shot, sending the puck wide to the right side of James. Mcdonald found the puck, sending it up to Balerna, who was waiting directly at the front of the net, and fired a one-timer over James’ head and into the top of the net. The effort from the Quincy, Mass. native earned her UMass Dining Player of the game according to the team’s Instagram account.

While the Minutewomen’s offense was a highlight of the game, they remained strong defensively as well. They fought hard along the boards, with forward Maya Shapiro battling against three Minnesota players in the second period before managing to send the puck over to her teammate. Additionally, the Minutewomen’s penalty kill unit only allowed one shot on goal between the two Minnesota power plays through the game.

Shot blocks were an aspect of UMass’ game that left the Golden Gophers struggling to get a shot on net. Shapiro had a block at the end of the Minutewomen’s first power play on a hard shot from the blue line by defender Inga Oelerking, and Mcdonald blocked a shot from the point by defender Celia Mitchell in the first period.

UMass fought hard leading up to its first goal. They attempted to capitalize on a 3-on-2 opportunity, with Partridge’s shot leading to a scramble at the net that resulted in two more shots on goal before being swatted out of the crease by the Minnesota defense. The Minutewomen’s resilience shone through again as they spent the final thirty seconds of the game in their offensive zone to try to seal the win with an empty net goal, but were unsuccessful.

Despite the loss, James had a solid performance with 24 saves, the second-most saves she has had in a game this season, after 26 saves against the University of Saint Thomas on Oct. 10.

UMass will face the Golden Gophers again on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 11:20 a.m. at the Mullins Center Community Rink.

