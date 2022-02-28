Commemorating Black History, 2022: A Look Back

In honor of Black History Month, the Daily Collegian has created a special issue with new stories about Black life at the University of Massachusetts, as well as a look back at the highlights of our coverage over the past year.

From the news section:

Special Issue Stories:

Work of Frederick C. Tillis leaves a lasting impression at UMass. By Sofi Shlepakov, Assistant News Editor.

‘Ashes to Ashes’ details the last living survivor of an attempted lynching. By Jack Underhill, Collegian Staff.

The history of W.E.B. Du Bois. By George Prodanas, Collegian Contributor.

‘It’s important for us to be unified’: A Q&A with leadership from Black Women in Medicine at UMass. By Sophia Gardner, News Editor.

A Look Back:

‘Within any culture, you can find your Afrofuture:’ CHC celebrates Black Heritage Month with Ruth E. Carter on Afrofuture and costume design. By Grace Fiori, Collegian Staff, February 21, 2022.

‘Dear Black Child’ exhibit explores identity through gazing portraits. By Elizabeth Beanland, Collegian Correspondent, November 2, 2021.

‘We are here to be revolutionary’: Students march to demand support for the Black community at UMass. By Sara Abdelouahed and Saliha Bayrak, October 14, 2022.

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Movement, visits UMass. By Claire Healy, Assistant News Editor, March 16, 2021.

From the arts section:

Special Issue Stories:

Powerful Black characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Shannon Moore, Staff Writer.

A Black-owned business in Northampton provides a holistic fitness space. By Samourra Rene, Collegian Staff.

A Look Back:

‘Few Good Things’: The vulnerable side of hip-hop. By Lucas Ruud, Collegian Staff, February 17, 2022.

Creator Profile: Poet, Katrina Rojas. By Catherine Hurley, Assistant Arts Editor, October 12, 2021.

Creator Spotlight: Karren Atakora. By Nic Roy, Collegian Correspondent, October 5, 2021.

Artist Spotlight: Josue. By Astghik Dion, Arts Editor, March 4, 2021.

From the opinion section:

Special Issue Stories:

Our history classes are failing us. By Lily Fitzgerald, Collegian Columnist.

A Look Back:

Letter: UMass must invest in the Afro-American studies department to support its Black community. By Letter Contributor, October 31, 2021.

From the sports section:

A Look Back:

Combating racism. By Kevin Schuster, Assistant Sports Editor.

Student-athletes Desiree Oliver and Solomon Siskind team up for groundbreaking research on the Black student-athlete experience at UMass. By Freeman Alfano, Collegian Staff, March 4, 2021.