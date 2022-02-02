National Girls and Women in Sports Day Special Issue 2022

On Feb. 2, 2022, we celebrate girls and women in sports. The triumph, success, hardships and accomplishments that girls and women face every day is acknowledged and honored on this holiday. Join the women of the sports section in celebration with these personal columns and continue to fight for the equality of girls and women in sports today and every day.

Perspectives from the Sports Section

Kesin: A reflection by Lulu Kesin, Sports Editor

Adams: On Women in Sports Day, I have my team to thank by Ella Adams, Assistant News Editor

Arel: The importance of women’s sports in the media by Corinne Arel, Collegian Staff

Furtado: Female athletes do not exist for your objectification or entertainment by Shanti Furtado, Collegian Staff

Gregoire and Weller: A monumental step forward for hockey coverage by Kayla Gregoire and Sophie Weller, Collegian Staff

Highlighting UMass Women’s Sports

With energy and effort, Minutewomen “break through the wall” to advance to A-10 Championship by Freeman Alfano

March 13, 2021: “Up 33-31, Sydney Taylor hit a three with a Saint Louis (12-4,9-3 A-10) arm slapping her and subsequently converted her chance from the charity stripe. Sam Breen then followed that up with an and-one of her own and let out a lion-esque roar after the momentous sequence.”

Minutewomen end season ‘with a bang’ in 95-71 WNIT Consolation Final victory over Ohio by Freeman Alfano

March 22, 2021: “That was not the case in UMass’ (16-8, 7-5 Atlantic 10) season-ending victory over Ohio (15-10, 11-6 Mid-American) in the WNIT Consolation bracket, when they recorded a season-high 95 points, including 52 in the paint.”

UMass sweeps Bryant on Tuesday afternoon by Lulu Kesin

March 23, 2021: “A beautiful start to the day for the Minutewomen after the team’s first win against Bryant remained just as beautiful when the sun set as UMass (2-2) swept Bryant (1-3) in a doubleheader on Tuesday.“

Fifth years, seniors carry UMass to Atlantic 10 Title victory by Freeman Alfano

May 2, 2021: “On March 7, 2020, the Massachusetts Women’s Lacrosse team beat the Connecticut Huskies in what would be their last game of their season, one that was ended due to no fault of their own.

A year later to the day, the Minutewomen took on the Huskies once again, falling in overtime. It was their last regular season defeat on a redemption journey that now includes their first Atlantic 10 Title in four years after their 18-7 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday.”

UMass upsets No. 10 Boston College 3-1 in a shootout by Colin McCarthy

Oct. 3, 2021: “Excitement was building for both sides as the game went on, with the No. 21 Minutewomen (7-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10) and No. 10 Eagles (7-3, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) going on runs at different key times. But when the 60-minute horn sounded, the scoreboard was still even.”

UMass continues to be an overtime team with a 1-0 win over No. 11 Saint Joseph’s on Friday by Lulu Kesin

Oct. 15, 2021: “The Massachusetts field hockey team is just an overtime type of team. After a defensive battle through four quarters, No. 21 UMass defeated No. 11 Saint Joseph’s in overtime 1-0 by way of Steph Gottwals’ game winning rocket shot with just 46 seconds remaining.”

UMass defeat Saint Joseph’s 2-0 to advance to the Atlantic 10 championship by Kevin Schuster

Nov. 5, 2021: “In its fourth consecutive appearance, the Massachusetts women’s soccer team were finally able to break the deadlock, defeating Saint Joseph’s 2-0 in the Atlantic 10 semifinal, advancing to the championship game Sunday for the first time since 2011.”

UMass women’s hockey dominates on the road against URI by Johnny Depin, David DuBois and Shanti Furtado

Dec. 8, 2021: “The Massachusetts women’s hockey team swept the University of Rhode Island in decisive fashion this weekend at the Brad Boss Arena. After coming out 1-3 during their last 4 games, the Minutewomen rallied back after a week off.”

Philoxy and Breen secure their 1000th points by Lulu Kesin

Dec. 8, 2021: “Breaking down the fundamentals of their game, Destiney Philoxy and Sam Breen differ quite a bit. Philoxy, a natural defender and assist-getter often feeds double-double machine Breen. Despite their contrasting playstyles, in Wednesday night’s loss against state rival Boston College (7-2), the duo mirrored success and each secured their 1000th points.”

Swim and Dive: UMass defeats Bryant on senior day by Corinne Arel and Marco Lopez

Jan. 16, 2022: “After nearly three months without a home meet, the Massachusetts swim and dive teams hosted its final home meet of the season in Amherst on Saturday. The Minutewomen (3-0) defeated the Bryant Bulldogs (2-4) 203.5-96.5 and the Minutemen (1-1) defeated the Bulldogs (3-4) 173-126.”